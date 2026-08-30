Steelers 2026 Roster Cutdown Tracker: Every Cut, Trade and Surprise

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are on their way to 53. With the NFL roster deadline quickly approaching, the black and gold have begun cutting players. By 6 p.m. ET on Aug. 30, their roster needs to be down to 53 men, and they have some tough decisions to make as their finalize things.

The Steelers have already started cutting and trading players. After their preseason ended with a 28-27 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh waived 11 players. The next day, they waived two more and followed that up by trading former first-round pick Broderick Jones to the Dallas Cowboys.

The way things work is that teams will waive players between now and 6 p.m. ET on deadline day. Those players will then be eligible to be claimed by other teams for 24 hours. If a player is claimed, they will revert to their new team's roster. If they pass through waivers, they'll become free agents and be able to sign with any roster or any practice squad.

Pittsburgh has 16 practice squad spots they can fill and then an international player can be added to their p-squad as well without taking up a spot.

Roster cutdown day is one of the craziest in the NFL. This team may have a few more tricks up their sleeve before they complete their Week 1 team. To keep up, we've got everything organized for you here.

Players Steelers Have Waived:

WR Cornell Powell

FB Alex Tecza

WR Isaiah Winstead

TE Jaheim Bell

OL Greg Crippen

DB Jaylon Guilbeau

DB Jack Henderson

DB Brandon Hill

WR Jakobie Keeney-James

DB Tamon Lynum

DB Daryl Porter

LB Jamin Davis

WR Levi Wentz

LB Elandon Roberts

Players Steelers Have Traded:

OT Broderick Jones

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!