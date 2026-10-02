Steelers' Jamel Dean Injured vs. Browns

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns battled in a Thursday Night Football contest, and it wasn't for the faint of heart. After the team began the game by forcing the Browns to go three and out, followed by a 17-play touchdown drive, the Steelers had the momentum early.

Then things swung away from the Steelers. The Browns began getting to quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the defense surrendered two touchdowns over the next few possessions.

Things took another turn for the worse as the first half neared its end. With five minutes remaining in the second quarter, veteran cornerback Jamel Dean went down after a play, despite not being involved in the tackle. After the play, he went down and was tended to by the team's medical staff. He was able to walk off the field with a noticeable limp and he also required some assistance.

Dean was taken to the team's medical tent on the sidelines for further evaluation. After being evaluated by the medical staff, he was declared questionable to return with an ankle injury.

CB Jamel Dean has an ankle injury and is questionable to return tonight — Noah Strackbein (@NoahStrackbein) October 2, 2026

What This Means for Steelers

The Steelers are taking hit after hit to their secondary, and losing Dean might be the biggest blow yet. Without him, the Steelesr must rely on Asante Samuel Jr. and rookie Daylen Everette on the outside. That combination is a big gamble as the secondary tries to contain the Browns' offense.

In the first half alone, Cleveland faced little trouble in their passing game. A pair of Browns rookie wide receivers inflicted some damage to the Steelers' defense. First-round pick KC Concepcion and second-round choice Denzel Boston both exceeded 50 receiving yards in before halftime.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson had an easy time distributing the ball. He threw for nearly 200 yards in the first half and continued to cause trouble for the Pittsburgh defense.

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) lines up against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries Mounting in Cleveland

The Steelers entered their Thursday Night Football game with the obvious blow of losing Joey Porter Jr. After parting with an impact player like JPJ, the defense and entire team needed a healthy showing in Cleveland. unfortunately, the Steelers were ravaged by injuries in the opening half.

Not only did Dean suffer an injury that forced him out of the contest, the team's defensive line suffered a loss as well. Second-year defensive lineman Derrick Harmon suffered a foot injury and was carted off the field to the locker room in the second quarter. With two starters out, the Steelers have to dig deep to pull a victory out in Cleveland.

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