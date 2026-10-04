Injury News Should Push Steelers Toward Trade Market

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers fanbase wasn't expecting good news when Derrick Harmon and Jamel Dean left Week 4's game with injuries. Both players didn't look like their chances of returning anytime soon were great. Now, those concerns have been confirmed.

According to ESPN's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers expect both Harmon and Dean to miss multiple weeks with their injuries. Harmon was carted from the sideline to the locker room with a foot injury and Dean was limping on the sideline after an ankle injury. He was later seen in a walking boot in the locker room.

The #Steelers also could be without CB Jamel Dean for a couple of weeks as he works his way back from an ankle injury. https://t.co/HNQaQxgTWn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2026

The news was the last thing the Steelers needed to hear. Right now, their defense is looking to find its footing again after struggling for the last two games. Harmon was a key piece of that turnaround, being their best run defender and making plays in crucial moments, like he did to seal the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Replacing Harmon isn't the most difficult thing in the world for the Steelers. They'll be able to play Keeanu Benton and Yahya Black more, and have Sebastian Joseph-Day coming off the bench. They may call upon rookie Gabe Rubio for the first time, but they won't need too much out of him as the last player off the bench.

Dean is the bigger issue. Obviously, everyone is going to bring up Joey Porter Jr. and how the team just traded their top cornerback, only for their other starter to go down. Now, they're stuck with Asante Samuel Jr., who has struggled, and third-round rookie Daylen Everette.

Steelers Might Need to Test Their Options

The Steelers may need to test all options in replacing Dean. Samuel Jr. and Everette will get the first go, but seeing if Brandin Echols can help on the outside may also need to be considered.

If nothing works, looking outside of the team should be on the table as well. Pittsburgh can't sit around and get beat on the outside in the passing game and just expect it all to be fine. They'll run into more issues than they may be able to handle.

Calling teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans and maybe the Tennessee Titans should be on their mind. Names like Cam Hart, Kamari Lassiter and Cor’Dale Flott might be the route this team needs to go in order to fix their problem.

The Steelers weren't going to get Joey Porter Jr. back even if they didn't trade him. He wasn't going to play for them this season. But now they may need to make a second cornerback trade to validate the first. And if they believe the season is still wide open, they shouldn't be hesitating to see what's out there.

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