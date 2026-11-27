The Pittsburgh Steelers' young quarterbacks are taking a step up on the depth chart in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos.

With Mason Rudolph set to make his first start of the season, Will Howard will serve as his backup while third-round rookie Drew Allar is inactive as the emergency No. 3 signal caller.

Pittsburgh rounded out its list of inactives with Alex Highsmith (ankle), Cole Holcomb (heel), Kaden Wetjen, Gabriel Rubio, Eli Heidenreich and Sean Murphy-Bunting.

Aaron Rodgers, of course, was released on November 25 shortly after his fiery and dramatic appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" that came after the Steelers announced he would be inactive vs. Denver. During that interview, Rodgers he called out head coach Mike McCarthy for sleeping during meetings and breaking down the Steelers' halftime huddle during the team's Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles with a "1, 2, 3, Packers!" chant, among other issues he raised.

Now, Pittsburgh is turning to Rudolph while standing behind McCarthy as the responsibilities of Howard and Allar have suddenly risen following all of the chaos surrounding the organization the last handful of days.

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) warms up for a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Howard Just One Step Away from NFL Debut

Though it's under less-than-ideal circumstances for the entire franchise, Howard is now on the edge of making his regular season debut for Pittsburgh.

The 2025 sixth-round pick lost over half of his rookie year due to a hand injury he suffered during training camp that resulted in him residing on the reserve/injured list through Week 11 while missing the entirety of the preseason.

Howard did not play in any games for the Steelers last year as a result, and he hasn't done so thus far in 2026 either. In fact, he hasn't been active yet this season while having previously been the team's emergency No. 3 quarterback while Rodgers was the starter and Rudolph was the backup.

The 25-year-old had some momentum on his side back in the summer, as there was some thought that he was the favorite over Rudolph to earn the backup job entering training camp.

That didn't come to be, however, as Rudolph won that battle while Howard struggled during the preseason, completing 26 of his 39 passing attempts for 229 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Pittsburgh saw enough to keep him on the 53-man roster, though, and now he could potentially be called upon at some point if Rudolph is benched or suffers an injury.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) looks to pass against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Giving Allar More Time

Though Allar has seemingly made some real strides since entering the NFL, particularly with his footwork and overall mechanics, it's not surprising that he remains last on the depth chart for Pittsburgh at quarterback.

He has all of the tools to eventually become a starting quarterback, but he still has plenty of development in front of him as he continues to adapt to the league.

The excitement for Allar is palpable, especially after he put some highlight plays on film during the preseason while throwing for 351 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in the preseason.

The wait to see him suit up during the regular season continues for the time being, however, and understandably so from the Steelers' perspective.