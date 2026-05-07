Steelers Giving Aaron Rodgers More Money for 2026 Season

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to have their quarterback by the end of the weekend and while nothing is guaranteed, Aaron Rodgers is in town and the two sides are talking.

Rodgers is set to visit the Steelers on Friday in what was a bit of a surprising visit by the 42-year-old quarterback. This was not planned in advance but Pittsburgh was thrilled to hear from Rodgers and that he was headed to Pittsburgh, and it appears the goal is for a deal to get done before he leaves town.

According to sources, while it’s not being demanded, it is expected that Rodgers will be playing on more than a $15 million deal in 2026 when a deal is finalized. It's unknown how much his contract will be worth, but it will surpass his UFA tender offer of around $15 million.

While there were rumors floating around that Rodgers was looking for $30 million this season, it's not expected to be close to that amount, and will likely fall somewhere in the $20 million range. However, no final number is known at this time.

This is not because Rodgers is expecting more money in his second contract with the Steelers, but rather that the team has the available cap space and would like to reward their quarterback for being here for another year.

It's unknown exactly what day Rodgers will sign, but it is anticipated that it will happen before the end of the weekend.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Steelers begin Organized Team Activities on May 18, which was the latest deadline the team had for Rodgers. They never gave him a notice that they must have him decide by a certain date, but did hint at the NFL Combine and NFL Draft as milestones. OTAs was the new one, and Pittsburgh felt pretty strongly that he should be there with the team.

Rodgers, head coach Mike McCarthy and general manager Omar Khan have remained in contact throughout the offseason as the quarterback decided his future. The decision had much to do with his desire to continue playing football, but he also had to make sure everything outside of football was good before committing to a team.

Everything appears to be settled and Rodgers is expected to put pen to paper on a new deal in the coming days. One that will pay him maybe as much as double what he made in 2025, which was roughly $12 million.

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