Steelers Place Rare Tender on Aaron Rodgers: Here's What It Means

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a huge development on the Aaron Rodgers front following the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers have placed the right-of-first-refusal tender on Rodgers as they continue to wait out his decision, meaning they'd have the right to match any offer he receives from another team. Additionally, the 42-year-old cannot sign with any other team once training camp begins in late July.

"Sources: the Steelers placed the rare right-of-first-refusal tender on Aaron Rodgers, meaning that he can accept a 10 percent raise off last year’s salary, which would pay him about $15 million this season, and the Steeelrs also now will have the right to match any offer sheet he would sign with another team," Schefter wrote on X.

"As another condition of the tender, Rodgers would only be able to sign with the Steelers once training camp begins."

Sources: the Steelers placed the rare right-of-first-refusal tender on Aaron Rodgers, meaning that he can accept a 10 percent raise off last year’s salary, which would pay him about $15 million this season, and the Steeelrs also now will have the right to match any offer sheet he… pic.twitter.com/YWKcwxJUPT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2026

Though the initial timeline for Rodgers had appeared expedited at the beginning of the offseason, the entire situation has been dragged out for a second year in a row, and this development would seem to push the timeline out even further.

What This Means for Rodgers and Steelers

As a result of the right-of-first-refusal being placed on him, Rodgers technically has an official offer on the table from Pittsburgh that would hand him a raise, as Schefter noted, to around $15 million after signing for $13.650 million last year.

Rodgers hasn't been connected to any other team this time around unlike last offseason, when the Minnesota Vikings were floated as a real competitor for his services. If that were to change and another organization were to pursue him and the Steelers don't match that offer, the team could potentially net a compensatory pick.

Once training camp rolls around, though, the four-time MVP would only be eligible to sign with Pittsburgh.

How Rodgers feels about the Steelers' decision to place the tender on him remains to be seen. There was a previous report from Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio that he wasn't fond of the organization openly discussing his ongoing situation, and now they essentially have full control of where he'll play in 2026.

Again, it was never likely that he was going to end up anywhere else other than Pittsburgh, but the right-of-first-refusal tender makes that outcome even less of a possibility.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Rodgers can accept the tender and officially join the Steelers whenever he sees fit, though it's still largely up in the air as to when he may intend on doing so.

If he plans on suiting up for Pittsburgh once again, the main dates, or cutoff points, to watch are May 17, which is a day before the team begins OTAs, and June 1, which would be a day before mandatory minicamp opens up.

The first "round" of OTAs this year will finish on May 29 and then resume on June 8 once mandatory minicamp is done.

Rodgers missed all of OTAs in 2025 and instead signed on June 5, which was five days before mandatory minicamp started.

If he does not sign with the Steelers before training camp, which is not a condition of the tender, than the likes of Will Howard, third-round pick Drew Allar and Mason Rudolph would handle the quarterback duties throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp, with a strong focus likely being placed upon the first two members of that trio as the team's potential signal caller(s) of the future.

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