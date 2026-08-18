How Will Howard Has Impressed During Steelers Training Camp

PITTSBURGH -- The quarterback battle has dominated the conversation at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. Over three weeks at St. Vincent College, the competition has proven to be an exciting, back-and-forth battle.

As the Steelers break camp and prepare for their second preseason game against the New York Jets, the competition rages on. This game could be the one where the depth chart begins to emerge.

That's Will Howard's hope, at least. The second-year QB is trying desperately to separate himself and secure the backup role behind Aaron Rodgers. He may not win that war when it's all said and done, but he's managed to impress in a few specific ways.

Locker Room Leader Emerging

There was a moment during the team's recent practice that stood out. Howard was under center during an 11-on-11 drill, and dropped back to pass. He targeted rookie wide receiver Kaden Wetjen on a quick slant route over the middle of the field, completing the pass.

But Howard wasn't happy with the play, despite it technically working. After the drill, he was instructing Wetjen on how that route and timing should work.

It was a sign of knowledge from Howard, who clearly has developed a mastery over the playbook. It also highlighted his ability as a leader on the field and in the locker room. It's not the deciding factor in the quarterback depth chart, but the player that won over fans as the leader at Ohio State is starting to emerge in Pittsburgh.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) looks to pass the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preseason Competitor

None of the progress in camp matters if Howard goes out on the field and lays an egg, right? In his first taste of NFL action, however, Howard excelled.

He came on in relief of Mason Rudolph in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers, much to the delight of the Acrisure Stadium crowd. His first series was exactly what you would expect from their first time on the field. He missed his second passing attempt and took a sack on the subsequent play, forcing the team to punt.

But his next series would define the night for Howard. Running the two-minute drill, something the Steelers have emphasized nearly every training camp practice, he worked the ball downfield with ease. He completed four passes of at least 15 yards, marching the offense 80 yards for a touchdown.

It was a clean drive. Howard operated well in the pocket, read the defense, and made the right throws in the right situations. It was a professional showing from the young quarterback. The road to the roster is still a difficult one, but that doesn't mean the second-year player hasn't impressed the coaching staff and organization.

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