Steelers' Jaylen Warren Roasts Jared Verse: 'Some Walk, Some Talk'

Cleveland Browns EDGE rusher Jared Verse's comments coming into a Week 8 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers drew plenty of attention, as he previously stated the black and gold were "dirty" and said he wasn't "worried about nobody they got on their team."

During his postgame press conference following a blowout 27-6 win for the Steelers, however, Warren stated that the team was aware of Verse's remarks and didn't pay them much mind when asked if it was a motivator. He did offer more of an opinion on the matter at the end of his answer, though.

"Yea, but we didn't really pay attention to it," Warren said. "Some walk, some talk."

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Warren Makes Cleveland Pay on the Ground

In a contentious game between a pair of AFC North rivals sitting atop the division at 5-2, the Steelers got the better of the Browns at nearly every turn.

Warren, who's emerged as one of the best running backs in the NFL this season, really helped set the tone for Pittsburgh and had yet another explosive outing en route to the black and gold's fourth-straight victory.

The 28-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on the day of the game, was unusually quiet as a receiving option out of the backfield, finishing with zero yards in that regard for the first time in 2026.

That didn't stop Warren from torching the Browns on the ground, however, as he logged 143 yards and a touchdown over 17 carries while the Steelers as a whole rushed for 200 yards on the contest.

Verse, meanwhile, recorded a single tackle and no sacks.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and safety Jaquan Brisker (3) react during the second quarter of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh Felt Disrespected by Browns' Coin Toss Decision

It sure felt like the Steelers were playing with an extra edge vs. Cleveland, which didn't come as a surprise given the gravity of the contest.

Pittsburgh flew around the field on defense and combined for a total of eight sacks with 13 quarterback hits. Additionally, it limited the Browns to 34 yards on 15 carries and recovered two fumbles.

In the locker room after the game, Jaquan Brisker stated that he believed Cleveland's decision to receive the ball after winning the opening coin toss was disrespectful and essentially motivated the Steelers from there on out while also noting that Verse's comments were far from the only reason the team was "hungry" to earn a victory.

"I think them taking the ball was kinda disrespectful," Brisker said. "Especially being at home. So it kinda turned us up, and obviously you seen how the first series went and things like that... I wouldn't say a particular player really amped us up, because I wouldn't say he motivated us. I think we were just motivated overall. Basically we didn't like how the first game went, how the first meeting went. Of course we heard the noise, so that added a little bit to it, but I wouldn't say it was just Verse. We were just hungry to win, and obviously hungry to get a win before the bye week."