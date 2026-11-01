NFL Score Predictions Today: The SI Betting Team Predicts Every Final Score for Sunday’s Week 8 Action

Week 8 of the NFL season is loaded with great matchups, culminating with the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears facing off on Monday Night Football on Nov. 2.

Sunday’s action kicks off November with a bang, as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills, the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs meet for the second time this season and the Detroit Lions look to make up some ground on the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North.

Those are just three of the 12 games on Sunday – the first week in a long time where an international game won’t be played at 9:30 a.m. EST. So, instead, bettors can dive into the slate at 1 p.m. EST with eight games at their disposal.

The big question is: Who is going to win?

Each week, I’ve taken on the challenge of predicting the final score of every NFL game, and I’ve gotten a few exactly right, including last week’s 16-10 win for the Vikings over the Indianapolis Colts.

So, it’s only right to keep things going and give my take on each matchup on Sunday.

Plus, the SI Betting team has shared picks and predictions for Sunday’s games, and you can find some of our favorites on our NFL betting picks page here.

Here’s a look at this week’s score predictions, starting with the Arizona Cardinals taking on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Cardinals vs. Cowboys NFL Week 8 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Cowboys 31, Cardinals 27

How to Bet: Dallas is favored by a touchdown in this matchup, but the defense (30th in EPA/Play) has been terrible this season. If Jacoby Brissett and the Cardinals have shown one thing, it’s that they can move the ball, especially in the passing game. I’m expecting a shootout with two bad defenses facing off, though Dallas should do enough to win.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers NFL Week 8 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Falcons 24, Bucs 20

How to Bet: I’m buying Atlanta as a road underdog against a Tampa Bay team that is 0-4 against the spread at home and potentially overvalued after a Week 7 rout of the Panthers. Baker Mayfield (thumb) wasn’t asked to do much, but the Bucs beat up a Carolina defense that has allowed the most yards per carry in the NFL. That won’t be the case against Atlanta, which is No. 4 in EPA/Rush and 12th in opponent yards per play in 2026. Tampa Bay has been great defensively as well (third in EPA/Play, seventh in yards per play), but the offensive upside is capped with Mayfield and Emeka Egbuka banged up.

Ravens vs. Bills NFL Week 8 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Bills 34, Ravens 31

How to Bet: The last two meetings between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have been decided by two points (their playoff game in the 2024 season) and one point (their matchup in the 2025 regular season). Buffalo’s defense is last in the NFL in EPA/Play and 30th in success rate, so this could be a get-right game for Jackson and Co. if he’s able to play at his full capabilities. It’s hard to put too much stock into the Ravens last three games without him, though their defense is now 13th in yards per play allowed and 15th in success rate. That’s not terrible, especially since Joe Burrow torched this team in the second half. I expect a high-scoring affair on Sunday, and it wouldn’t shock me if this came down to a final field goal.

Browns vs. Steelers NFL Week 8 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Steelers 20, Browns 17

How to Bet: Aaron Rodgers has actually looked pretty good over the last few weeks, and these teams are No. 8 (Pittsburgh) and No. 9 (Cleveland) in EPA/Play on defense. Deshaun Watson has led five comeback wins, but I don’t see him pulling one off on the road against a tough Steelers front seven. Pittsburgh could take control of the AFC North with a win on Sunday.

Colts vs. Jaguars NFL Week 8 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Jaguars 27, Colts 16

How to Bet: The Colts had a fire sale this week, moving on from Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner ahead of their matchup with the Jaguars. Jacksonville is a top-10 defense this season while Indy ranks in the bottom 12, and the Jaguars are No. 1 in EPA/Rush. That should stifle a Colts offense that really doesn’t have much to stand on after running back Jonathan Taylor.

Raiders vs. Jets NFL Week 8 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Raiders 23, Jets 20

How to Bet: This is not a fun game to bet on, and I honestly don’t know how the Jets can be favored after losing to Miami last week. The Raiders have four losses in a row, but they have played well against subpar competition. Well, Kirk Cousins, you have a great chance to rack up some numbers against Aaron Glenn’s Jets. I’ll take the Raiders to pull off an upset as their passing offense (sixth in EPA/Pass) remains one of the best in the league.

Vikings vs. Lions NFL Week 8 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Vikings 19, Lions 17

How to Bet: Detroit is a top-five offense in yards per play this season, but it finally was held in check by another elite defense (Green Bay) in Week 7, scoring just 20 points. The Vikings are on another level when it comes to scoring defense, allowing 74 total points in 2026. The next-closest team? Kansas City with 103. On the offensive side of the ball, Minnesota is a bottom-10 team in yards per play and is in the bottom five in both success rate and EPA/Play. That may change against a shaky Lions defense, but it's worth noting that the return of Brian Branch (who had a pick in Week 7) worked wonders for Detroit against Green Bay. I don’t love either side in this game, but I do expect it to be low-scoring.

Titans vs. Bengals NFL Week 8 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Bengals 30, Titans 13

How to Bet: Cincinnati’s offense is seventh in EPA/Play this season while the Titans come in at No. 30. After all, this game is essentially a bet on Joe Burrow vs. Cam Ward. Cincy’s offensive explosion in the second half of Week 7 was a welcome sign, and the Titans just traded away their best player in Jeffery Simmons in a deal with the Chicago Bears. I’m taking the Bengals to win in a rout on Sunday.

Chargers vs. Rams NFL Week 8 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Rams 27, Chargers 20

How to Bet: Even out of a bye week, I don’t know how anyone can bet on this Chargers team that has yet to cover the spread (0-5-1) this season. The Rams need every win they can get to stay in the playoff mix in the NFC, and the Chargers come into this game dead last in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense. The Rams? They’re ninth. Even with all of L.A.’s injuries, it should outclass this Chargers team on Sunday.

Patriots vs. Dolphins NFL Week 8 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Patriots 30, Dolphins 17

How to Bet: Don’t read too much into Miami’s win over the Jets. Prior to that game, the Dolphins had struggled to get anything going on offense, and they still rank 23rd in EPA/Play and 28th in success rate. Meanwhile, Drake Maye has been red hot in recent weeks and the Patriots had a mini bye with their Thursday night loss to Chicago. I’m buying them to handle business in a winnable AFC East game.

Chiefs vs. Broncos NFL Week 8 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Chiefs 20, Broncos 17

How to Bet: The Broncos are still just 22nd in EPA/Play, 29th in success rate and 26th in yards per play on offense. That isn’t going to cut it against Patrick Mahomes and Kenneth Walker III, especially since Denver is allowing 4.6 yards per carry on defense. These teams are No. 5 (Kansas City) and No. 6 (Denver) in EPA/Play on the defensive side of the ball, and the UNDER has hit in the majority of both of their games. I expect another low-scoring affair with the Chiefs’ offense ultimately being the better unit on Sunday.

Eagles vs. Commanders NFL Week 8 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Commanders 24, Eagles 20

How to Bet: Washington may need a win in Week 8 to save Dan Quinn’s job, and the Eagles are playing a ton of backups, including quarterback Tanner McKee. Philly is 30th in the league in EPA/Play on offense, and Jayden Daniels is by far the best offensive player in this matchup. If Washington can win this game at home, the season may be toast.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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