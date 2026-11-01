Steelers May Be Team to Watch for Brian Thomas Jr.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline. That doesn't come as a surprise, as the team has searched high and low for answers at the position for several years in a row, but this year there seem to be bigger names on the market, and Pittsburgh is interested.

The Steelers have already been linked to Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs after the 25-year-old requested a trade from the team. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Steelers showed interest early, and they're likely still in the mix as the deadline draws closer.

Now, there's another name that has emerged. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers are a team to watch for Jacksonville Jaguars' former first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr. The Jaguars haven't decided whether or not they will trade Thomas Jr., but Pittsburgh may be interested if they do.

"You have teams in the receiver market like the Kansas City Chiefs that need one, that I believe have multiple lines in the water as fas as receiver; the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking around," Fowler said on ESPN. "The Jaguars have not totally committed to trading Brian Thomas right now, but he's in and out of the lineup and would welcome a team most likely."

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Plus, the latest on the receiver market and Brian Thomas Jr. pic.twitter.com/mijzgfp2r9 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 31, 2026

According to The Athletic's Jonathan Jones, the Jaguars are looking for a Day 2 NFL Draft pick in return for Thomas Jr. The Steelers currently have two third-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft after receiving one from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for Broderick Jones.

Does Thomas Jr. Fit the Steelers?

The upside of Thomas Jr. is still exciting for any team looking for answers as the wide receiver position. This is a former first-round pick who had over 1,200 yards and caught 10 touchdowns during his rookie season. At 24 years old, Thomas Jr. is playing in just his third season, leaving the 2027 season left on his rookie deal, and making it possible to pick up his fifth-year option this upcoming offseason.

That should intrigue the Steelers. This team has several starter-worthy options in DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Germie Bernard and Roman Wilson, but two of those players are on Injured Reserve, and Pittsburgh is in the business of finding a solution at the position now and long-term, and Thomas Jr. may fit both of those needs.

However, he comes with a big "if." Since the arrival of Liam Coen as head coach, Thomas Jr. has fallen out with the offense. This season, he's totaled just nine receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown.

He has not caught a pass since Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

So, the Steelers would be taking a chance that Thomas Jr. just needs a change of scenery to find his production again and turn his career around before the end of his rookie deal.

Pittsburgh could take the risk and may want to depending on how the other wide receiver options look. Thomas Jr. fits what they need and comes with plenty of upside. So, it's no surprise the Steelers are a team to watch if the former first-round pick is available come the deadline.