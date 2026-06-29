Steelers, Jonathan Taylor Trade: Realistic or No?

Running back is far down on the list of needs for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but perhaps they'd make a splash move if the opportunity to acquire a superstar at the position arises.

While running through five NFL stars who could force a trade, CBS Sports' Garrett Podell listed Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts and circled the Steelers as his likeliest landing spot.

"Should the Steelers get off to a hot start in Aaron Rodgers' swan song with his pal Mike McCarthy back as his head coach, Pittsburgh could go all in on the future Hall of Famer's last season," Podell wrote. "Jaylen Warren is a nice change-of-pace back, and Rico Dowdle is someone McCarthy said in Dallas could stand to work on his vision as a runner. Taylor would give McCarthy the bell-cow back he's missed since Ezekiel Elliott 's decline and Tony Pollard's fibula injury in the 2022 postseason while coaching the Cowboys."

Sep 29, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Smith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Is a Taylor Trade Feasible for Pittsburgh?

Podell predicted that Taylor will ask for a trade from the Colts by the time the deadline arrives this season, especially if the team starts off slow as Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce deal with their respective injuries.

Taylor is entering the final campaign of a three-year, $42 million contract, so naturally he's a candidate for an extension or potentially a trade if he can't find common ground with Indianapolis.

Any team in the NFL would be lucky to have a player of Taylor's caliber in their backfield. He's recorded a combined 3,530 yards and 32 touchdowns from scrimmage over the past two seasons, and from the Steelers' perspective, he's a considerably better running back than either Warren or Dowdle.

The question isn't about Taylor's fit or potential impact in Pittsburgh, though; it's about the organization's management of assets and if there's really a need for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Podell believes it'll ultimately take a third-round pick to land Taylor from the Colts, which is a price tag the Steelers could rationalize.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) warms up before an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Bringing Taylor in would almost certainly mean handing him a new contract, though, even if a trade were to happen at the deadline instead of during the offseason.

With Joey Porter Jr. and Keeanu Benton both in line for extensions this summer while the likes of Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick will be in that same spot next offseason, there aren't necessarily a ton of funds to go around for Pittsburgh.

It's not as though Warren and Dowdle is a subpar duo either. While neither is a traditional bell-cow back, as Podell noted, having two starting-caliber options who posted a combined 2,664 yards from scrimmage in 2025 and are both under contract in 2027 isn't a bad alternative by any means.

Taylor would be an electrifying addition for the Steelers and raise their ceiling on offense in a year where they're looking to contend, but making such a move doesn't feel necessary.

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