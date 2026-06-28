Steelers Top Trade Candidate Might Surprise You

If any teams out there are inquiring about cornerback help, the Pittsburgh Steelers should be one of the first calls they make.

The position stands out as one of the strongest units on the Steelers' roster, and they have several veterans who could be viewed as expendable for the right place.

While Jalen Ramsey or potentially even Brandin Echols may theoretically find themselves in those conversations, it's Asante Samuel Jr. who makes the most sense as a trade candidate for Pittsburgh.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) kneels before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Why Samuel Jr. is the Most Logical Trade Chip at CB

Regardless of how extension talks with Joey Porter Jr. may or may not be trending, Pittsburgh is not going to send him away this offseason.

Jamel Dean, Porter Jr.'s new running mate on the boundary, signed a three-year contract worth $36.750 million in free agency, meaning he's not even close to consideration for a trade.

Ramsey presents an interesting case because he's under contract through 2028 with an average annual value of $21.175 million and is still an impact player at 32-years-old, though as a chess piece who figures to start in the slot and move around the defense, the Steelers may not be super high on the idea of parting ways with him when they're trying to contend for a playoff spot.

Echols was a nice surprise for the team in 2025 after inking a two-year, $6 million deal in free agency, showcasing his versatility as an option in the slot and on the outside while coming away with two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Samuel Jr., on the other hand, signed with Pittsburgh last November after being cleared following a spinal fusion procedure and held his own over six games (three starts).

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) in the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It can't be overlooked that Samuel Jr. was brought back on a one-year, $4 million pact under the team's new coaching staff in March while Echols is a holdover from the Mike Tomlin era.

At the same time, Echols' versatility makes him a more worthwhile player for the Steelers since Samuel Jr. has never proven to be anything other than a boundary corner.

With his prior track record as a solid No. 2-type corner for the Los Angeles Chargers at the beginning of his career while Ramsey and Echols appear like more indispensable parts of Pittsburgh's roster, Samuel Jr. is the top trade candidate at the position as of now.

He may not fetch more than a mid-to-late Day 3 pick, but it's still decent enough value for Samuel Jr. if the right opportunity were to present itself this offseason.

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