Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Helping College Team Find New Head Coach

PITTSBURGH — Bill Cowher achieved so much with the Pittsburgh Steelers and has a legacy anyone would be proud of.

Cowher was successful in the other tenures of his career, including his time at NC State, where he was a linebacker from 1975-78.

NC State is searching for a new head coach after firing Dave Doeren this past week, and Cowher will serve as one of the advisors, per a letter from chancellor Kevin Howell and athletic director Boo Corrigan.

It's a big honor for Cowher, who will now have to help his alma mater get back on track and find its new leader for the future.

Why Cowher is Serving This Role for NC State

Cowher was a great player at NC State: a three-year starting linebacker, and still holds the record for most tackles in a season, 195, earning himself a spot in their Ring of Honor.

He is the only former Wolfpack player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame , thanks to his 15 seasons as head coach of the Steelers from 1992 to 2006, making him their most significant alumnus.

Schools generally have a wide variety of people involved in coaching searches, with the Chancellor and Athletic Director playing the biggest roles, but former players, coaches and important alumni also helping out.

Former Steelers cornerback Dewayne Washington, who played for NC State from 1990-93, is also serving in an advisory role in this coaching search.

Washington played for the Steelers for six seasons from 1998 to 2003 under Cowher, starting 92 of 96 games, making 19 interceptions and two pick-sixes, 74 passes defended, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown, plus 420 tackles (366 solo), 13 tackles for loss and one sack.

Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George (27) gets air born over defender Dewayne Washington of the Pittsburgh Steelers after a hit at Heinz field in Pittsburgh Oct. 29, 2001. The Titans fell 34-7 to their AFC Central rival. 011029 B | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bill Cowher's Coaching Legacy With Steelers

Cowher had an incredible 15 seasons as head coach of the Steelers, with a 149-90-1 record (.623) and consistently making the franchise one of the best in the NFL.

He led the Steelers to 10 postseason appearances, including his first six seasons, 1992-97, and four in five seasons, 2001-02, 2004-05.

Cowher won eight divisional titles, five AFC Central titles, including four straight from 1994-97, and two AFC North titles, 2001-02 and 2004.

He also led the Steelers to two Super Bowls, losing to the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX (1995), 27-17, and defeating the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL (2005), 21-10, for the franchise's fifth Lombardi Trophy.

Cowher retired after the 2006 season to be with family and soon joined " The NFL Today " on CBS in 2007 and is in his 20th season in that role.

He works alongside former Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson , James Brown, Nate Burleson, Kyle Long and Adam Schein in 2026.

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; CBS sports broadcaster Bill Cowher before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect