Russell Wilson Still Giving Back to Steelers Community

Even though he's well over a year removed from his last game as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Russell Wilson is still giving back to the city.

Wilson, who retired from the NFL this offseason and is now a part of CBS' "The NFL Today" team, is still donating funds along with other resources to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania through his Why Not You Foundation and plans to keep on doing so in upcoming years much like he's done since joining the Steelers in March 2024, per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Matthew Purucker.

“Western Pennsylvania holds a special place in the hearts of everyone on the foundation, including Russell and Ciara. … It no longer depends necessarily on where we live or work, our founders or otherwise,” Why Not You Foundation executive director Janelle Hahn said, according to Purucker. “We want to keep building those sustainable partnerships.”

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Wilson's Legacy in Pittsburgh Goes Beyond the Field

Wilson's one-year stint with the Steelers was a rollercoaster, to say the least.

After getting cut by the Denver Broncos after the second season of a five-year, $245 million contract, Wilson signed a veteran minimum deal with Pittsburgh ahead of the 2024 campaign.

He was always viewed as the clear-cut starter at quarterback despite the fact that the organization also acquired Justin Fields via trade from the Chicago Bears that same offseason.

Wilson suffered a calf injury at the beginning of training camp that he'd eventually reaggravate before Week 1 and keep him out until Week 7, however. He led the Steelers to a 6-1 record upon his return and looked the part of a quality option behind center that could potentially stick around for a few more seasons, but the wheels fell off the bus rather quickly.

Pittsburgh ended the campaign on a four-game losing streak during the regular season before falling to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, leaving everyone involved with a sour taste in their mouths.

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before the game against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Bringing Wilson back after that collapse never appeared to be a real consideration for the Steelers, and he proceeded to spend the final season of his career with the New York Giants.

Despite a disappointing conclusion to his time in Pittsburgh as a player, the fact that Wilson has remained involved in the community speaks volumes about his character.

The 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year has always been known for his philanthropy, and Chris Watts, the president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania, revealed that Wilson made a "significant contribution" to the organization in 2025.

“(Wilson) didn’t have to give a donation. It would have been wonderful just to have him show up, and I think we’d have appreciated that,” Watts said, per Purucker. “But he insisted on providing financial support to enable us to deliver our mission more effectively … I was just incredibly impressed that Russ and Ciara had that approach. Despite leaving Pittsburgh, they truly cared about the place and wanted to see that work continue.”

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