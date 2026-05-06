Steelers Legend Predicts When T.J. Watt Gets Cut

James Harrison isn't so sure that T.J. Watt will remain with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the entire length of his three-year, $123 million extension that he signed last summer.

On a recent episode of the "Deebo & Joe" podcast with fellow former Steeler Joe Haden, Harrison broke down the financial details of Watt's contract and stated his belief that the organization could release him ahead of the 2028 campaign due to the fact that he has no guaranteed money that year.

"T.J. has a lot of guaranteed money left on his contract," Harrison said. "T.J. has [2026] and [2027]. I don't see him going anywhere unless they could potentially get something for him in a trade because I don't see anybody taking a $42 million cap hit in each year.

"So, [2026] and [2027] is $42 million each, and that is fully guaranteed. Then, [2028], it's not guaranteed, but he has a roster bonus that is due of $15 million on the third day of the new league year. I hate to say it, in all reality, I would see them releasing him in [2028], along with him being 34 at the time."

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Is a Watt Trade Realistic?

Financially speaking from the Steelers' perspective, dealing Watt makes a ton of sense.

If they were to ever find a trade partner for the 31-year-old, whether that be this offseason or next, the franchise would save $32 million and only take on $10 million in dead money if the move is designated as a post-June 1 transaction.

Though Watt is no longer an upper-echelon EDGE rusher, he's still a No. 1 option and is surely a player other teams around the league have varying levels of interest in.

Much like Harrison noted, though, his $42 million cap hit each of the next two years might be tough to stomach, especially when the asking price is a second-round pick, if not higher, meaning Pittsburgh could find it tough to move off of Watt if it intends to.

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Would Steelers Ever Cut Watt Before 2028?

In all likelihood, if Watt isn't traded before then, Pittsburgh will wait until 2028 to release him unless he regresses faster than expected.

He did take a step back from 2024, when he had 11.5 sacks and 53 pressures while leading the league with six forced fumbles, to posting 7.0 sacks, 47 pressures and three forced fumbles over 14 games in 2025.

It's reasonable to expect Watt's numbers to keep declining to a certain extent, and it's unlikely he'll ever reach the heights of being an AP Defensive Player of the Year candidate again, but he should remain an impact pass rusher for at least another few years.

Furthermore, the Steelers wouldn't save any cap space by cutting Watt next offseason and instead would take on $42 million in dead money by doing so, per Over the Cap.

For that reason, if a trade doesn't materialize, Watt will remain in Pittsburgh through at least the 2027 season.

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