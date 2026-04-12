Steelers Realistic Trade Price for T.J. Watt

Though a T.J. Watt trade still feels improbable, it at least appears to be on the table for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac insinuated that the Steelers could move an outside linebacker that's "ahead" of Nick Herbig, who's entering the last year of his rookie contract and is extension-eligible.

Because Watt and Alex Highsmith are the only players that fit that mold, naturally the speculation surrounding both players' futures in Pittsburgh has ramped up.

Trading Watt comes with more bells and whistles than with Highsmith given that the former is a future Hall of Famer and the franchise's all-time sack leader, but the time may have come for the two sides to part ways.

The question, if that is the case, is what Pittsburgh would need in return from interested teams in order to part ways with the 31-year-old.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) looks on during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Did Steelers Miss Right Time to Trade Watt?

Pittsburgh pushed a good amount of chips into the center of the table last offseason in an attempt to maximize its chances of contending in what the organization viewed as Aaron Rodgers' last hurrah of his storied career.

Outside of signing Rodgers and adding several other accomplished veterans such as DK Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey, Watt's contract situation loomed large given that Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett reset the pass rusher market with a four-year, $160 million extension.

Watt, whose contract was set to expire after the 2025 season, inked a three-year, $123 million deal with Pittsburgh shortly before training camp began that, at the time, made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history before Micah Parsons surpassed him with a four-year, $188 million pact after being traded to the Green Bay Packers.

This is relevant because if the Steelers truly are, or would, consider trading Watt, they had the perfect opportunity to do so last offseason when he was on an expiring deal and likely would have had more suitors.

Again, it's unlikely they ever would have moved him at that time given that the organization was "all-in", but it's still worth noting.

What Steelers Would Need to be Persuaded to Trade Watt

Watt's contract could scare off some teams, but trading him with a post-June 1 would save Pittsburgh $32 million each of the next three years, per Over the Cap, so there is some incentive there for the Steelers.

The eight-time Pro Bowler's reputation precedes him, though his 7.0-sack total in 2025 was tied for his lowest in a season that he played over 10 games in, suggesting that he could be on the decline.

As such, organizations around the league might approach the Steelers with offers consisting of a second-round pick plus other selections and perhaps a player.

In order for Pittsburgh to seriously contemplate trading Watt and have discussions progress, however, a first-round pick must be included.

It's a high price tag, but it's one that must be met for the Steelers, especially when they don't have any pressure to move Watt and essentially hold the leverage at this stage.

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