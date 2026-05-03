Nick Herbig's Agent Sends Message to Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a good problem at outside linebacker. Heading into 2026, they have three players they believe can be stars at the position, with an emerging name in Jack Sawyer.

T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are the starters on the outside, with Nick Herbig being the third. But Herbig is ready to prove himself. Entering his fourth NFL season, the former third-round pick believes he's a star in the making and could be a full-time starter for any team in the league.

Many have turned that into a concern, being worried that Herbig may want out of Pittsburgh for a better opportunity with a new team. However, his agent, Joe DiBenedetto, shared that that's not the case.

Herbig wants to stay.

“I fully believe if Nick was starting full-time in this league, he’d be one of the top-5 best edge rushers in football," DiBenedetto said when speaking with former Steeler Breiden Fehoko on 'The Fehoko Show.' "Opportunity is everything, right? He’s learning from Alex (Highsmith) and T.J. (Watt) from Day 1. Without getting into too much of the nuances that is ongoing, Nick wants to be a Pittsburgh Steeler for life, and I hope that we can make that happen."

Steelers Want Herbig Around Too

The Steelers haven't made much progress on a contract extension with Herbig, but are determined to make something happen before the season. He, Joey Porter Jr. and Keeanu Benton are likely at the top of the team's list for extensions with Darnell Washington and Spencer Anderson also on their list.

Chances are, Herbig signs a deal this summer and remains in Pittsburgh. It brings up questions about whether or not they'll move on from either Watt or Highsmith to make room in the starting lineup for their younger option.

When Herbig does sign, we'll know from Fehoko.

"I called Nick and we’re talking about and he told me, he said I’m gonna break his deal," Fehoko said. “So we already cut out the middle man, we cut out the agent."

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) takes the field against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Steelers are going to do everything they can to make things work. They recognize Herbig is a star, and have recognized it for some time. At 24-years-old, Herbig already has 16 career sacks, including 7.5 last season.

Things are only getting started with the former Wisconsin Badger. Pittsburgh knows that. Herbig knows that. Herbig's agent knows it too. And if everything goes as planned for the Steelers this offseason, they'll be signing him to an extension to begin his run as the next up-and-coming name at outside linebacker.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!