Steelers Nearly Altered NFL History With Aaron Donald

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had more than their fair share of talented defensive players in their illustrious history.

From Joe Greene to Jack Lambert, the Steelers defensive legends are among the best in the history of the league.

That being said, it is possible they could have been even better. In a recent appearance on Cam Heyward's Not Just Football podcast, local legend and future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Donald spoke about how he was almost a Pittsburgh Steeler.

“Am I going to Chicago, am I going to Dallas? There’s a chance I go to the Pittsburgh Steelers. They asked me if I wanted to play linebacker at the time. I’m like, ‘I’ll play wherever y’all want me to play.’ They wanted me to be a stand-up guy,” Donald said.

What is particularly interesting about what Donald said is that he would have been moved to linebacker and been an EDGE rusher. Donald, throughout both his collegiate and professional career, dominated as a defensive tackle and is widely seen as the greatest defensive tackle in the history of the sport.

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers former defensive end Aaron Donald reacts as his jersey is retired in a ceremony during half-time of the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Would it have worked?

If he had made the move to linebacker, it is impossible to know how it would have changed his career. It would have probably increased his sack numbers by a small amount, but would have come with negative consequences at other positions. He would have not likely been the greatest linebacker in the history of the league, with Lawrence Taylor holding that spot as of right now with little chance of any active player taking that from him.

The theory is ultimately not too relevant, as the Steelers never had the opportunity to take him. He was taken with the No. 13 selection by the-then St. Louis Rams, while the Steelers made their selection two picks later at No. 15 overall. The Steelers ended up going for an off-ball linebacker, filling the need that they had at the position with future top talent Ryan Shazier.

Nov 3, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier (left) and Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker (middle) and Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (right) trade jerseys after their game at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 26-24. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While he did not have the same path as Donald due in part to a career-ending spinal cord injury in 2017, Shazier played to the level that was expected of a top-15 selection, and the Steelers likely do not regret the selection at all.

That first round was so talent-heavy, in fact, that every player selected from No. 9 to No. 17 made at least one Pro Bowl, with names such as Eric Ebron, Odell Beckham Jr. and C. J. Mosley also falling within that grouping in 2014.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!