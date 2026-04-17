Steelers' Cam Heyward Has Message for Aaron Rodgers

As the Pittsburgh Steelers' waiting game with Aaron Rodgers trudges on without any recent developments, Cam Heyward sent a strong message to the four-time MVP.

While appearing on "The Rich Eisen Show", Heyward made it clear that he wants Rodgers to return to the Steelers and explained how much he enjoyed sharing a locker room with him in 2025.

"He's worn the black and gold," Heyward said. "Just return, baby. That's all we need. You know, I think he had a fun time being a part of this crew and we really enjoyed his company, but I'd like to be able to run it back with him."

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Heyward Addresses Rodgers' Timeline

As is the case for just about everyone besides Rodgers himself, Heyward stated that he doesn't have an idea of when the 42-year-old may make his decision on whether or not he'll play for Pittsburgh in 2026.

At the same time, he hammered home the point that everyone involved with the Steelers would be more than happy to welcome Rodgers back after how well his first season with the organization transpired.

"I don't know," Heyward said. "But, I think everybody is all in on him. From what we got to see this season, we were pleasantly surprised how great he was. Coming off of being with the Jets, to him just being a breath of fresh air with how he went about his business, was accountable, held others accountable, loves the game, and just studies his a** off. I haven't seen many guys to that level of just knowing the insides and outs of football. Whether it was Ben [Roethlisberger] or him, those two, they just operate on a different scale."

Will Rodgers Make His Decision Before the Draft?

While the original hope, or expectation, had been that Rodgers' plans would be made public around the time free agency began in early March, that didn't come to fruition.

As a result, the Steelers are in a strikingly similar spot to the one they were in last offseason, where they didn't have much of an answer at quarterback on the roster while more or less assuming Rodgers would eventually join the team, meaning addressing the position through the NFL Draft in a meaningful manner wasn't needed.

It feels like Pittsburgh is operating under the assumption that Rodgers, once again, will be back in the black and gold, where he'd reunite with his former Green Bay Packers head coach in Mike McCarthy.

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