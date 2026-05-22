Steelers Need to Hand Keys to Will Howard

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers understand the assignment. While Aaron Rodgers is back and the team isn't going to plan for Will Howard to be their starter in 2026, they still have hope he could develop into one by next season.

So, if they're really thinking about their next franchise quarterback who may already be on the roster, it's time to operate as such. Which means, it's time for the Steelers to hand the keys to Howard and stop putting on a fake competition for the locker room.

Howard should be declared the Steelers' backup now. He has the mental make-up to use that as a motivational tool and run with it. He's disciplined enough to utilize an opportunity to his advantage, and it only helps his actual development on the field to do so.

At the same time, they should move on from Mason Rudolph. There's no need to keep him, and there are probably a few teams in the league that would value him as their QB2 right now more than Pittsburgh is.

Trade him and go into training camp with three quarterbacks. It's untraditional, but it makes a ton of sense for the Steelers.

For starters, finding a fourth QB isn't difficult. The Steelers could sign anyone off the street tomorrow if they really felt they needed another option. Ask Logan Woodside.

Pittsburgh Steeler

Having three quarterbacks at training camp means that Howard and Drew Allar get extended reps, which allows them to continue growing. It gives the Steelers plenty of time to work with Allar and his new throwing motion, and gives them a deeper look at Howard without having him start.

On days when Rodgers isn't on the field, it means Howard runs the first-team and he and Allar split the total reps that day. That's only a positive. If Rudolph is here, they're just giving him reps to give him reps, knowing nearly for certain that he's not going to be around come the start of the season.

The Steelers need to develop Howard if they believe he's going to get a shot in 2027. The best way they can do that now is to remove any disctractions and give him as much time and energy as they can without having him on the field come game days.

Eliminating unnecessary rep distribution is the easiest way to go about that. It's time for the Steelers to cut out the noise, and the wasted reps, and go all-in on Howard as their backup.

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