Steelers Admit QB Plan to Mason Rudolph

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently rostering four quarterbacks, which is likely unsustainable.

Two young quarterbacks and two veteran quarterbacks make up the room, with Mason Rudolph and future Pro Football Hall of Fame first ballot inductee Aaron Rodgers as the veterans. Rookie signal caller Drew Allar and second-year quarterback Will Howard make up the youth movement.

Yet, unlike some quarterback situations, league experience is not dictating the order of operations in OTAs. Rudolph is currently getting the third team reps in camp, and has seen what would be a normal level of reps cut due to the amount of players in the room, as well as the fact that two of them are young quarterbacks.

He spoke on the matter during a press availability following OTA workouts, giving refereshing honesty on where he believes he stands and how OTAs have been run. When asked if his reps had been lowered, he spoke about it and why he believes it has occurred.

“That’s kind of been communicated,” Rudolph said. “Two young quarterbacks. That was the case when I got in. That’s a normal mode of operation.”

Rudolph has found himself in a tough situation, where he does not have the successful pedigree that Rodgers has, and he no longer has the youthful upside offered by either Allar or Howard.

Earlier this week, head coach Mike McCarthy spoke about Rudolph, mentioning his NFL experience but also pointing out the known quantities that Rodgers can offer that Rudolph cannot.

With Allar getting worked up and trained to have his footwork and tangible skills NFL ready, it is possible that he jumps Rudolph out of the fourth spot in the room, which would put Rudolph in danger of being cut or dealt elsewhere.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Rudolph's Adjustments for 2026

Rudolph is also in the midst of a learning experience himself, as he is in the first year of the McCarthy era in Pittsburgh along with everyone else. While Coach Tomlin had limited upside towards the end of his time in Pittsburgh, it was pretty consistent in terms of how things were ran from a scheme and attitude standpoint. With McCarthy and a nearly entirely new set of coaching staff, Rudolph is likely to be given grace himself to adjust to the new scheme.

With 19 starts, the Steelers know what they would be getting out of Rudolph at a base level, but it is possible the McCarthy group can unlock something new in him.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen