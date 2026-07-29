Steelers' Mike McCarthy Clarifies Quarterback Competition

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers begin training camp with a quarterback battle that they cannot avoid. Behind Aaron Rodgers are two open spots on the depth chart and 53-man roster and three competitors aiming to secure those roles.

Before training camp began, the belief was that second-year quarterback Will Howard would assume the backup role for the Steelers, and third-round pick Drew Allar was a certainty to make the initial roster. That meant that veteran Mason Rudolph would be the odd-man out, but head coach Mike McCarthy surprised everyone when he clarified the pecking order at camp. Rudolph is the team's number two and the two youngsters will be splitting the third-team reps.

With camp opening up, McCarthy added even more information and context to the quarterback battle. At his media availability, the Steelers head coach stated that Rodgers would be limited during the first week of camp, likening his availability to being on a "pitch count." With Rodgers taking about "40 to 50%," of the snaps, Rudolph will be the man who takes the rest of the first-team reps, while Allar and Howard will split the second-team reps. But McCarthy also made a point to clarify that the reps should be evenly spread out across the three backup options.

"I didn't communicate that very well," McCarthy admitted.

What This Means for Steelers QB Race

The update reaffirms McCarthy's belief in Rudolph. After an offseason of uncertainty and second-guessing, it's clear that Rudolph is entrenched as the team's backup.

McCarthy also left the door open for both Allar and Howard to impress him and his staff. Both players have upside and talent, but it's an unlikely outcome that the Steelers will keep four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. With the three QBs all taking reps and receiving plenty of opportunity, the intensity has been ratcheted up.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Allar and Howard Win a Spot?

With some reps to work with, Allar and Howard have to impress McCarthy and his staff. Allar has the leg up as camp begins, simply because he was the team's recent third-round pick. Howard was a previous regime's sixth-round choice, and while that feels like a useless detail, it might be the decision-making one for McCarthy.

Howard has to be majorly impressive throughout camp. He has the intelligence and a year of learning under his belt, and he has to combine all of that and show he's ready for a bigger role in Pittsburgh.

One thing that's certain for the Steelers is that this quarterback battle is just getting started.

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