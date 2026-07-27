Steelers’ Germie Bernard Shouldn’t Have to Surpass Roman Wilson

PITTSBURGH — One of the most intriguing and entertaining competitions to watch for at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp is the battle for wide receiver three. With DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. locked in as Aaron Rodgers’ top two targets, the Steelers have to decide who the tertiary option in that aerial attack will be.

The top two candidates battling for this role are Steelers second-round draft pick Germie Bernard and former third-round pick Roman Wilson. The two young pass-catchers are both trying to take hold of what should be a promising role in Pittsburgh's offense.

While training camp is the ultimate battleground, this particular competition should be decided quickly. Unless Wilson arrives at St. Vincent College and looks like an absolute superstar, Germie Bernard is the player who will be entrenched as the third wide receiver. Not the other way around.

Why Germie Is In Pole Position

Let’s start with the obvious. The Steelers traded up in the second round of the most recent draft in order to take Bernard out of the University of Alabama. And if you’ve been tuning in to All Steelers Talk or Punturi’s Playbook, you are well aware of the star potential I believe Bernard brings to Pittsburgh. The fact that he was a second-round choice means the Steelers see a ton of potential and immediate production in Bernard.

That speculation will turn into action in the coming days, however, and that’s what will keep Bernard in pole position for WR3. He explodes in and out his cuts, demonstrating an impressive and strong lower-body. He has underrated speed as well, and that will be on display as soon as he goes up against NFL defensive backs.

Bernard also has an excellent set of hands. He’s an easy target for a quarterback to trust, as it seems like any ball thrown his way is brought in.

Lastly, Bernard is a menace with the ball in his hands. He’s drawn comparisons to NFL players like Deebo Samuel because of his ability to take jet sweeps or work out of the backfield and accumulate yards. Yards after the catch are going to be the key for Bernard, as he’ll have to show he’s just as impressive after the catch as he is getting to the ball.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Roman Take Over?

While Bernard is the clear favorite, Wilson has the chance to overtake his rookie competitor.

His biggest way in is by demonstrating a connection with Rodgers. Last year, which was Wilson’s de facto rookie season, was an uninspiring one for Wilson. He caught his first NFL touchdown, but he showed no chemistry with Rodgers.

This offseason, however, Wilson might have taken that step from youngster to veteran. Rodgers even invited Wilson to a getaway he and several receivers recently took.

if that rapport translates to the field, Wilson will suddenly have a chance. If Rodgers has more trust in him than Bernard, that answers the question. It won’t matter if Bernard is more impressive or passes the eye test, it comes down to who the 42-year-old quarterback trusts the most. And while it might be surprising to hear, Rodgers might trust Wilson more as training camp and the preseason progresses.

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