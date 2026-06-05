Roman Wilson is Taking Off With Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have many names to watch as they leave minicamp, head toward their final week of OTAs, and then set sail for Latrobe and 2026 training camp. But the most exciting name might be Roman Wilson.

Wilson has finally started to find his footing in the NFL. The third-year third-round pick out of Michigan finished last season on the bench, without a helmet come game days. This offseason, he returned with an opportunity to win the WR3 job, but also competition from a second-round rookie in Germie Bernard.

Bernard has flashed during OTAs and minicamp, looking very professional as a rookie. As if the adjustment from league to league hasn't been much of a struggle for him.

But Wilson has kept himself in front of the competition, and heading into the final week of OTAs and then training camp, he has a real opportunity to create some space, and a role for himself, at the wide receiver position.

Roman Wilson's Big Moment at Minicamp

During team drills on the final day of minicamp, Wilson turned everyone's heads with a 70-yard reception from Aaron Rodgers.

"He’s still got it," Darnell Washington said about the throw from Rodgers. "He ain’t lose a step yet. Just to see the arm talent — still there. Roman just opened up the deep ball, running down field like that. It for sure was crazy, just to see it."

The play stole the show, and started to really ramp up the conversation around Wilson and his production to this point.

It wasn't the only moment, though. Wilson has looked better throughout OTAs and minicamp, maintaining a much calmer presence and looking like a veteran for the first time in his career.

A year ago, it felt like Wilson was always trying to impress. That same sense isn't here in 2026. At least not in the early portions of the offseason programs.

What It Means for Steelers WR Core

Wilson, being a key contributor, adds competition for rookie Germie Bernard but also gives the Steelers three veterans Rodgers can rely on when he, DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. are on the field together.

The former third-round pick has plenty of talent, it's just about putting it together at the NFL level. Well, that may finally be happening. And if it is, the Steelers' group just got significant better, and has much less questions surrounding them.

The team will continue to evaluate Wilson through the final week of OTAs and into training camp, but he's off to a strong start. One that puts him in the driver's seat of the WR3 competition heading into the break.

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