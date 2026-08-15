Final Steelers Contract Task Remains

With Keeanu Benton's extension signed, sealed and delivered, the Pittsburgh Steelers have one last loose end to tie up.

Star cornerback Joey Porter Jr., after a breakout 2025 campaign, stands as the Steelers' final order of business when it comes to locking up the core members of their 2023 NFL Draft class.

Nick Herbig ($100 million), Benton ($72 million) and Darnell Washington ($42 million) are all under contract for an additional four years, and Pittsburgh's focus should now fall squarely on ensuring that Porter Jr. is next.

The Steelers, in all likelihood, wouldn't have shelled out boatloads of money if they weren't confident they could keep Porter Jr. around long-term. Though the 26-year-old is currently on the PUP list due to a back injury, that shouldn't really impact negotiations or the odds of a new deal being reached before the regular season arrives.

Regardless, there has to be a heightened sense of urgency over the next few weeks.

Jul 30, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) observes training camp drills at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers' Cap Situation and How Porter Jr. Could Fit In

The full details of Benton's contract aren't clear yet, meaning the impact on Pittsburgh's cap situation over the next few years remains to be seen.

At the time of this story, however, the Steelers currently have $3.163 million in cap space for the 2026 campaign and $3.938 million in 2027, per Over the Cap.

A contract restructure or two is likely waiting ahead for the organization, with T.J. Watt and DK Metcalf profiling as two of the prime candidates in that regard.

Though Pittsburgh doesn't appear flush with available space on the surface, it will have little issue freeing up enough room to fit Porter Jr. in by reworking a few deals while the cap continues to rise on an annual basis as well.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Much Could Porter Jr. Make, and When Could an Extension Be Reached?

Denzel Ward ($31.1 million per year) and Trent McDuffie ($31 million per year) reset the cornerback market this offseason on their new contracts with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, respectively.

Porter Jr. may not beat either of those marks, though it wouldn't come as a surprise if he garners a deal that lands right around $30 million per year.

With Christian Gonzalez and Devon Witherspoon both still in need of new contracts from the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks too, Porter Jr. has incentive to wait and see what they command before coming to an agreement with the Steelers.

The assumption is that Porter Jr. will come off the PUP list and return to the field once, and if, he secures a new deal. The question, of course, is when that may occur.

Time is of the essence, and Pittsburgh would benefit from signing him in the near future. Porter Jr. has the right to wait, but neither side would come out looking great if the situation drags out into the regular season, which may spur action before Week 1 arrives as a result.

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