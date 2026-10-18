Steelers Get Offensive Boost Before Bucs Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense gets a much-needed boost as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, running back Rico Dowdle is expected to return to the field for the first time since Week 2 when he suffered a toe injury.

Dowdle dislocated his toe twice in Week 2 against the New England Patriots. He has been sidelined since, returning to practice for the first time last week, but missing the game against the Indianapolis Colts. Now, with his second week of practice in the books, he's back on the field and ready to contribute.

Steelers RB Rico Dowdle (questionable, toe) is expected to play Sunday vs. Bucs, per source.



Dowdle has been out since Week 2. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 18, 2026

The Steelers could use all of the weapons they can get. Heading into the game, they're without wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger), who are both on Injured Reserve. Ben Skowronek (calf) will miss the game, and tight end Pat Freiermuth (calf) popped up on the injury report during the team's final practice day, just 24 hours before kickoff.

Steelers RB Outlook With Dowdle's Return

The Steelers have found a superstar in Jaylen Warren since Dowdle has been off the field. Warren has taken the team and league by storm, contributing over 100 total yards in all three games since Dowdle got hurt.

He's rushed for over 100 twice, collecting 101 rushing yards, 87 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the Colts in Week 5.

Head coach Mike McCarthy made it known that even when Dowdle returns, Warren is the feature star of the offense, and they'll continue to use him as such.

"Jaylen’s our featured player right now. Let’s make sure we all recognize that. He’s hot. He’s playing great football for us,” McCarthy said. "So it’s important for us as an offense, you know, coaches and players alike, to continue to put him in position to make plays. So, that won’t change."

So, expect Dowdle to become a contributor to the offense right from the jump, but don't look for Warren's snap count to go down too much.

With injuries at wide receiver and tight end, Pittsburgh may be leaning much heavier into their two running backs for the next several weeks, giving Dowdle a good opportunity to find his footing as he returns.

But in a week when the Steelers got bad news after bad news on the offensive side of the ball, they'll head into the game with some much-needed good news in the backfield.

Dowdle finally returns for the Steelers.