PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are reeling after losing two consecutive games. Their starting quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, is no longer with the franchise, and Mason Rudolph will make his first start of the season against the Denver Broncos.

After losing to the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers are 6-4 and preparing to take on a playoff-bound Broncos squad on Black Friday.

Despite back-to-back losses and the strangest week in recent memory, the Steelers have plenty to be thankful for this year.

Jaylen Warren's Career Year

The Steelers have to get back to the ground game as they claw out of their skid. Head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers both reiterated the need for that following the Week 11 loss.

It's obvious why that's their goal. Running back Jaylen Warren is the team's best player on either side of the ball this season. He's produced 747 rushing yards on 135 carries, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He's also caught 32 passes for 321 yards.

The formerly undrafted running back is enjoying a career year, and the Steelers should be most thankful for this star performance from Warren.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) enters the field during introduction prior to an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Germie Bernard - A Future Star at WR

The passing game might not be a bright spot in Pittsburgh, but rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard surely is. The second-round pick has 38 receptions, 324 yards and a touchdown through his first ten games in the NFL. He's forced Rodgers to go to him more and more as the season has progressed.

He's still learning and growing, but he has the tools and mindset to be a number one wideout and star in the NFL.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Graham

While the coaching staff is receiving some much-deserved criticism, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has been a gift to this organization. The defense was torched against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10, but they remain in the top 10 total defenses this season.

That's thanks to Graham's coaching and schematic decisions. Despite having a less-than-stellar secondary and injuries hampering the entire group, he's helped this unit find more success in 2026.

T.J. Watt Double Digit Sacks Incoming

Speaking of Graham helping this defense find more success, the best example is the resurgence of T.J. Watt. Through 10 games, he's posted 23 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, an interception and four passes defended.

After a down year in 2025, Watt is on pace to post double-digit sacks for the sixth time in his illustrious NFL career.

Emergence of Unlikely Players

The Steelers have received contributions from some unlikely sources this season, and that's always a reason to be thankful.

That includes the likes of guard Brock Hoffman, who has been solid at right guard since replacing Spencer Anderson.

Defensively, rookie safety Robert Spears-Jennings has been one of the most impressive first-year defenders in the entire NFL. He's taken on a larger role throughout the campaign, and he's entrenched himself as a starter now and moving forward.

It also includes Max Hurleman, who made his NFL debut in Week 11. He led the team in receptions and receiving yards while posting his first career touchdown. Moving forward, Hurleman has earned the right to be on the active roster and that might lead to more offense.