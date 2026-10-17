Steelers Place Roman Wilson on IR

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may need to consider some type of mystical intervention after yet another wide receiver has been placed on Injured Reserve.

Following a dislocated finger suffered during the Steelers' Week 5 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, third-year receiver Roman Wilson was already set to miss multiple games. Now, he will miss at least four, as the team placed him on the IR.

The hope is that Wilson will return after spending the next four weeks on the IR. For now, the Steelers are dealing with the third wide receiver from their initial 53-man roster to suffer a significant injury.

Steelers Options to Replace Roman Wilson

The Steelers are not exactly flush at wide receiver as the season progresses. Outside of DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard, the Steelers have three players on the practice squad that have a combined 96 receptions.

The obvious call-up for Week 6 is Brandon Smith. Smith received his first promotion from the practice squad in Week 5, and he made an impressive block during one of Jaylen Warren's touchdown runs. Smith played previously with quarterback Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets, and their familiarity with one another is a huge factor as he rises up the depth. chart.

Seventy of those 96 receptions came from Isaiah Hodgins, who enjoyed a few years of being a productive NFL player. In 2022, he exploded with the New York Giants. In eight games, he hauled in 33 receptions for 351 yards and four touchdowns. He followed that up with 230 receiving yards on over 17 games in 2023.

Hodgins previously spent time with the Steelers in 2025, spending time on their practice squad as well. During his second stint in Pittsburgh, he hopes to get a few more looks with the first-team offense.

The last option is Brandon Johnson, another familiar face to the organization. Johnson has good size, coming in at 6'2" and nearly 200 pounds, and has played with multiple NFL organizations. That experience makes him an excellent candidate to plug in for a week or two, and the Steelers are likely to take advantage.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) return a punt in the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Wetjen Earn Trust on Offense?

The one name that hasn't been mentioned is receiver and returner Kaden Wetjen. The fourth-round pick has been a nonfactor through the first five weeks of the season. He's failed to make an impact in the return game, and he's yet to make his debut on offense. Even with some blazing speed and agility, he hasn't earned the coaching staff's trust.

Now, the Steelers might not have a choice. The team is desperate for wide receiver help, and while Wetjen hasn't proved his value, he still has time to do so.

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