PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a surprising Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Losers of two straight contests, the team is now 6-4 and facing the sobering reality that they might not be the team their earlier 6-2 record indicated.

Following the loss, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said they have to adjust, while he shouldered blame for the current losing streak.

"You just need a clear vision of the plan for this week and accountability, starting with me," he told reporters postgame. "I start by looking at myself. We'll have a good plan by Friday, but at the end of the day, it's about having systems in place. You need systems that provide answers and adjustments when you hit stretches like this."

McCarthy is certainly right. Adjustments have to be made. But what will they actually look like? After the team's disappointing Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots, McCarthy made the difficult but necessary call to make two changes along the offensive line, and it immediately upgraded the lineup. That also gives some insight into two expected changes the Steelers will make for Week 12, and both could come on the offensive side of the ball.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Re-Commitment to the Run Game

Back-to-back losses for the Steelers have also come with their running game disappearing. Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle are an incredibly talented pair in the backfield, but the Steelers have lost the ability to run the ball productively. Part of it is the loss of left guard Mason McCormick, and another part of it is playing from behind.

Either way, the Steelers cannot afford to keep going down this road. To get back in the win column and restore their playoff ambitions, the Steelers have to recommit to the run game no matter the cost.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers made that fact perfectly clear after their latest loss. He shared that while sometimes the game situation dictates what they call, it's no secret that a consistent running game opens up everything else on offense.

"We'd like to run the ball," he said after the game. "That makes everything easier. We're not trying to throw the ball 50 times a game. Some games might dictate some of that stuff, but we've got to run the football and generate explosive runs, and that sets up everything else."

So, what does that actually look like? For starters, 20 carries is not enough. Rodgers was the team's leading rusher against the Eagles, while Dowdle and Warren combined for just 14 carries. That's the second week in a row that they've run the ball less than 15 times.

Moving forward, the Steelers will have to give Warren at least 15 carries and 20 touches, while giving Dowdle 10 to 15 total touches per game.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (73) on the sidelines in the fourth quarter preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another Change Along the Offensive Line

For the second time this season, Spencer Anderson could lose his starting job along the offensive line. With heart and soul left guard Mason McCormick recovering from a dislocated ankle, the Steelers turned to Anderson.

In his first start at left guard this season, Anderson was the weak link.

With limited options, the Steelers may feel stuck, but they have another option. Rookie lineman Gennings Dunker is ready for action after returning from an MCL sprain, and while he's an imperfect young player, he gives this team a much better chance to get their run game back on track.

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) celebrates following a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bold Prediction: DK Metcalf Benched

After the game, McCarthy stated that everything would be evaluated, but he reiterated that the Steelers need wide receiver DK Metcalf. Even after a disappointing first 10 games and despite being ejected due to an incident with Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean, McCarthy continues to express the organization's commitment to Metcalf.

I don't buy it. They've needed him all season long, and things keep getting worse. He makes too much money to bench, one could argue, but it doesn't matter anymore. Needing a change, DK Metcalf could ride the pine for a week to send a message.