PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers brought a familiar face back to the organization after recently releasing him.

As the Steelers prepare for a shortened week for their Week 12 opponent, the Denver Broncos, wide receiver Brandon Smith was back on the practice field. The Steelers released him from the active roster ahead of their Week 11 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the team announced they re-signed him to the practice squad.

Smith played in five games with the Steelers this season, totaling four receptions for 39 yards. He was elevated three times from the practice squad before the Steelers signed him to the active roster.

We have signed WR Brandon Smith to the Practice Squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/wG6JyhDyjQ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 24, 2026

What Smith's Return Means for Steelers

After the Steelers released him, Smith had the chance to join any other NFL franchise that wanted to sign him. Instead, he signs back with the Pittsburgh practice squad, and that comes with a bit of context moving forward.

Since he has already been elevated three times from the practice squad, the Steelers cannot elevate him without signing him again to the active roster.

Moving forward, that means Smith is not going to be the first receiver who gets the nod. Over the next few weeks, that honor will likely go to Max Hurleman, who recorded 61 receiving yards in his NFL debut.

But if injuries mount once again, Smith will be an option for this team.

Oct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Smith (87) reacts after catching a pass for 20 yards during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith's NFL History Made Him Obvious P-Squad Candidate

Smith is in his third NFL season, and his experience in the league and with Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made him an easy choice to bring back to the practice squad. Smith began his NFL career with the New York Jets in 2024, the final season Rodgers played with the Jets. The two got to know each other briefly during that preseason and training camp, and they reunited in Pittsburgh last season. In total, he's played in eight NFL games, with all of his recorded statistics coming as a member of the Steelers.

Smith impressed during the 2025 preseason as well, which earned him a practice squad spot and a Reserves/Futures contract with the Steelers for the 2026 season.

Once again, he was a standout player during this past training camp and preseason, and it earned him the right to be an early call-up for the Steelers. While he hasn't been able to put up eye-popping numbers, Smith has earned the trust of the quarterback and coaching staff. In a pinch, it's a very reasonable expectation to believe Smith could get signed to the active roster again before the 2026 season comes to an end.