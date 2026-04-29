Six Steelers Veterans Who Lost Their Jobs After NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- The 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone and the Pittsburgh Steelers added 10 new names to their roster.

Not all 10 are going to make the team their rookie season, but a lot of them will. To make room for the newcomers, the Steelers are going to need to say goodbye to some of their veterans, and six players may have lost their job with the team's haul in the NFL Draft.

Sebastian Castro

Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sebastian Castro (29) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Garrett Greene (85) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Steelers added Robert Spears-Jennings in the seventh round, and while that typically means he's going to have to battle for a roster spot, this time it's a little different.

Sebastian Castro didn't make the team's roster last season but was re-signed from the Buccaneers after they waived him. He was viewed as the special teams piece that could develop behind DeShon Elliott and company, but this offseason, he's all but been replaced.

Unless he shines during training camp, Spears-Jennings brings more upside and the backing of a new coaching staff with him to the team. Something Castro may not be able to overcome.

Ryan McCollum

With the addition of Gennings Dunker, the Steelers have decisions to make along the offensive line. With Spencer Anderson and Brock Hoffman being able to play guard and center, all Dunker needs to to is be capable of making the roster for Pittsburgh to make a tough cut.

Typically, the team keeps two backup offensive tackles and two backup interior options. Anderson, Hoffman, Broderick Jones and Max Iheanachor are likely those names. Guessing Dunker and Dylan Cook are the starters.

If Jones goes on Injured Reserve, McCollum likely stays for the time being.

Cory Trice Jr.

Sep 26, 2025; Maynooth, Ireland; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cory Trice Jr. (27) during practice at Carton House. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It appears to be the end of the road for Cory Trice Jr. The former seventh-round pick can't stay healthy and the Steelers have done everything this offseason to prepare to replace him. The nail in the coffin was drafting Daylon Everette in the third round.

Everette immediately has the upper-hand over Trice in any competition. With Asante Samuel Jr. and Brandin Echols, Pittsburgh doesn't need a true backup, they need a bottom of the depth chart developmental piece. Everette brings that more than Trice at this point in his career.

Mason Rudolph

With a quarterback competition of Drew Allar and Will Howard, the Steelers only have room for one more quarterback. That QB will likely be Aaron Rodgers, although the new information emerging about Pittsburgh placing a UFA Tender on him adds some skepticism.

As long as Rodgers returns in 2026, the Steelers' trio of quarterbacks is going to be the 43-year-old and two young passers. Rudolph probably has trade value and instead of trying to sneak him onto the practice squad, which they wouldn't be able to successful do, sending him to a new team before the season seems like the most likely outcome.

Roman Wilson and Kaleb Johnson

Pittsburgh Steelers

The addition of Eli Heidenreich hurts two players at two different positions. He's listed as a running back but played most of his college career as a wide receiver. Head coach Mike McCarthy said he's just going to "open up the playbook" for Heidenreich, and when you add his return ability, his chances of making the Steelers' roster as a rookie are pretty good.

It's yet to be decided who's job Heidenreich is coming after more, Roman Wilson's or Kaleb Johnson's, but he's bound to steal one of them. Really, it depends on how many wide receivers or running backs they want on the roster, and how well each of them look at training camp.

If Johnson doesn't bounce back from a tough rookie year, Pittsburgh may be ready for a new third runner. If Wilson doesn't find a groove on his last leg, the team may be moving on from him after two disappointing years.

Heidenreich is a master of all trades, and that means he may end up taking either player's spot. Or both.

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