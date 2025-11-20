Steelers Make Final Cory Trice Decision
PITTSBURGH — Another season has come and gone for a promising Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback. Despite hopes that third-year defender could finally make an impact for the Steelers, injuries have robbed him of that chance.
Steelers cornerback Cory Trice was working through his 21-day practice window ahead of being activated off of the Reserved/Injured List. However, he reached and passed the final day of that window without being activated. Because of this, Trice reverts back to the IR and will be out for the rest of the season.
The 25-year-old cornerback now will miss the entire 2025 campaign, marking the third consecutive year his season is shortened due to injury.
End of the Line for Trice?
With this unfortunate update, Trice’s time with the Steelers is coming to an end. The young cornerback has had multiple chances to prove he can stay on the field and contribute, but has been unable to do so. The Steelers have long admired the talent and upside Trice brings to the secondary, but the best ability is availability, as they say, and he’s lacked that in all three years with the Steelers.
This was the make-or-break season for Trice. When he was on the field in 2024, he was an impactful cornerback. In six games, he made 20 total tackles, 14 of which were recorded individually, two passes defended and an interception. It was enough to give the Steelers continued hope that he could develop into a long-term contributor. Unfortunately, it appears his season and tenure with Pittsburgh is done.
Injury History
Trice’s talents are undisputed. The 6’3”, over 200 pound defender has all of the makings of a shutdown corner in the NFL. That’s what the Steelers saw in him when they took a flyer on him in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Steelers also took him knowing his injury history extensively. In college, he suffered a torn ACL during his draft year, which dropped his stock all the way down to a seventh-round pick. As a rookie with the Steelers, he suffered another ACL tear. Over the past two seasons, he's suffered through multiple hamstring and knee injuries. Out of a possible 51 regular season games since being drafted, he's played in a total of just six.
If another team wants to take a risk on the talented DB after the season, it could land Trice another NFL opportunity. But it seems that next chance will have to come anywhere but with the Steelers.
