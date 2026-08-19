Steelers Promising Rookie Absent From Practice

PITTSBURGH -- One of the Pittsburgh Steelers top recent draft picks was absent from practice as the team makes its final preparations for their second preseason game against the New York Jets.

Steelers third-round draft pick, Gennings Dunker, has been one of the steady risers of camp. He's come on even more lately, but his progress hit a bit of a speed bump as the team made its way back to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Dunker was not in pads or participating with the team during the viewing portion of practice. No injury update was provided from the team at the time of writing this article.

Gennings Dunker wasn’t practicing during the viewing portion pic.twitter.com/7MI3STSAsv — Noah Strackbein (@NoahStrackbein) August 19, 2026

How This Impacts Steelers

After a relatively lackluster training camp, Dunker really found a groove in their preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers. He was aggressive and flashed quickness with his hands and feet. For his first time playing guard since his early college days at Iowa, Dunker proved to be a quick study at his new position.

That was an encouraging development for the Steelers, who are counting on him to be a rotational backup along the interior of the offensive line. If his injury keeps him out of action over the next few weeks, it creates two aftershocks.

The first is the impact on Brock Hoffman. Already embroiled in a battle with Spencer Anderson for the starting right guard role, Hoffman is the only player with the ability to play all three interior positions.

The second is it opens the door for one of the other linemen in camp to potentially claim a spot. Could players like Steven Jones or Doug Nestor impress the staff enough during Dunker's absence to disrupt their plans for the 53-man roster? It's suddenly on the table for the injury befallen Steelers.

Jul 29, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) takes break during a practice session at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is the Steelers Interior Offensive Line a Concern?

While the interior of the offensive line was a strength entering camp, that confidence is slowly disappearing. Mason McCormick looked like a man ready to play left guard and Zach Frazier is, well, Zach Frazier. But that right guard position feels more up in the air than the team wants to admit.

Spencer Anderson, the presumptive right guard, started camp hot, but his first snaps of live action were just a bit more unimpressive than the rest of his fellow linemen. That wouldn't be a problem if the Hoffman question wasn't already raised. Add in Dunker's injury situation, and suddently, the right side of the offensive line is becoming a subject of concern once again.

That's if, this latest injury to Dunker is anything to be concerned about.

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