Steelers Leave Training Camp With Two Starting Jobs Open

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers left Saint Vincent College with plenty of impressive moments, a lot of takeaways and some resolved position battles.

They also left with some important starting jobs wide open. Two being the right side of their offensive line.

Throughout training camp, Dylan Cook and Spencer Anderson were the starters at right tackle and right guard. While they maintained those first reps all the way through camp, others started to work their way into the mix. At tackle, rookie Max Iheanachor was a name to watch until he suffered a shoulder/neck injury. At guard, it has and remains Brock Hoffman battling with Anderson.

Toward the end of their time at Saint Vincent, Broderick Jones even started making his way into the first team at right tackle. The former first-round pick is returning from a neck injury that ended his 2025 season, and has impressed later in training camp and during the team's preseason opener.

Now, everything is on the table.

Speaking during his last Saint Vincent press conference, head coach Mike McCarthy made it clear that nothing has been settled yet, and that both offensive line spots are open heading into the final two exhibition games.

"Well, I think it's both," McCarthy said when asked if the battles are still open versus testing guys at certain positions. "I mean, we’ve got to decide if we're going to get into left side training, right side training, flipping tackle for tackle. I think that really, for me, is always going back to the draft process. That's why you draft tackles. That's the way I learned it as a young coach, and because you ideally like to bring a player in and have him learn the left guard, left tackle, and right guard to right tackle, because then his footwork with transfer easier. It’s tough to see with Broderick [Jones], for a guy to go from left tackle and turn around and play right tackle two days later, so just working all those different combinations."

Who Holds The Lead?

Cook and Anderson may not have won their respective battles yet, but both remain the front-runners for the starting jobs. At this point, they've been the first players on the field throughout all of training camp, and will likely be during the team's second preseason game.

But don't rule out Hoffman or Jones. Hoffman spent three years with McCarthy in Dallas, starting nine games for him on the interior line. Jones has 38 games of starting experience, playing both the left and right sides of the ball.

These competitions may be getting closer as the team prepares to finalize their roster and starting lineups. And while it's been pretty consistent who the Steelers have rolled out throughout the summer, McCarthy is clearly making it known that everything is still on the table.

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