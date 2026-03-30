PITTSBURGH — Entering their first season under new head coach Mike McCarthy, the Pittsburgh Steelers expect it to go unlike many other’s introductory year with a new organization. The Steelers have eyes on repeating as AFC North champions, and perhaps even more.

Part of the Steelers achieving that success is getting solid quarterback play, which is a hallmark of any McCarthy coached team. Everyone in the Steelers organization is waiting for 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers to make his decision, with their hopes all falling on the future Hall of Fame QB.

The Steelers are still waiting, but according to McCarthy, there’s hope things will resolve. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, McCarthy said that he’s been in constant contact with Rodgers during the offseason, and described their conversations as positive and happening regularly.

“I’ve talked to Aaron Rodgers regularly and we will continue to do so,” he said. “We’re just working through it. When it’s time to fully address it, we will. It’s a process that he’s going through and we’ve had very positive conversations on a weekly basis.”

"I've talked to Aaron Rodgers regularly and we will continue to do so..



It's a process that he's going thru and we've had very positive conversations on a weekly basis"



Coach McCarthy #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/UNo9a1xpgg — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 30, 2026

More Than Just Acquaintances

Rodgers and McCarthy’s relationship goes back two decades to their time with the Green Bay Packers. The pair captured a Super Bowl title together in Green Bay, and that foundation has built a strong friendship and connection. As a pair of self-described “football guys,” McCarthy told Steelers On SI that their conversations are a way for the two to catch up and for the head coach to see where his former QB is at in life.

“It’s obviously more than that,” he said. “The personal part of it will always be the same. You know football guys, they talk about the past a lot. We talked about plays in 2010. We talked about throws he made in Seattle. We’re talking a lot of football, his experience in Pittsburgh. So, we talk a lot about football and talk about where he’s at in his life, and that’s why we’re here talking about it.”

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on after being sacked during the first half of the NFL Wild Card game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Does This Change Anything?

Coach McCarthy referred to positive communications and conversations with Rodgers several times during his appearance, and it indicated that they are on the same page regarding the 2026 season. Why else would the two be talking so often, if not but to get ready for their reunion campaign?

The unfortunate part of this is that it changes absolutely nothing regarding the situation. It doesn’t speed up anyone’s timeline, and it doesn’t provide any clarity on the QB situation ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Steelers have been stupidly on Rodgers’ timeline ever since the 2025 season ended, and that remains the case.

At first, there was a false report that came out indicating the Steelers had a hard deadline for the veteran. That was obviously incorrect, as Rodgers himself denied that to be the case. Here we are, a few weeks away from the 2026 NFL Draft, and Rodgers is still taking his time going through the “process,” whatever that means.

It’s great that McCarthy and Rodgers have a strong rapport, and when Rodgers signs his contract, it will make things even easier. All signs point to an agreement coming soon. Just don’t confuse this for a sign that he’s signing tomorrow. Like the Steelers, we all must keep waiting.

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