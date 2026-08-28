Steelers QB Will Howard Injured in Preseason Finale

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a potential quarterback injury on their hands.

As noted by The Athletic's Mike DeFabo, Will Howard went to the Steelers' medical staff during the second half and was subsequently evaluated for an injury.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor later confirmed that he is being assessed for a head injury.

The 2025 sixth-round pick played every one of Pittsburgh's offensive series during the first half of the team's preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Over that span, he completed nine of his 15 passing attempts for 69 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, which was a product of miscommunication.

Howard was in need of a rebound performance after throwing two interceptions against the New York Jets last week. His outing against the Bills was largely a step in the right direction, but he still left something to be desired.

With the expectation being that the Steelers are going to keep all four of their quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, Howard's spot doesn't seem to be in jeopardy.

It remains to be seen how his injury situation transpires, though, and depending on the result, there's a possibility it could change how the team ultimately constructs its roster.

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