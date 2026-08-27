Will Howard Gets Steelers’ Final QB Start of Preseason

Will Howard is getting another huge opportunity as the Pittsburgh Steelers close out the preseason.

The 2025 sixth-round pick is receiving the starting nod at quarterback against the Buffalo Bills, and he's looking to wipe his hands clean of a rough outing against the New York Jets last week.

In that contest, Howard threw two interceptions while completing 10 of his 15 passing attempts for 74 yards.

Mason Rudolph has essentially secured the backup job behind Aaron Rodgers, even if that decision hasn't been made 100 percent official. Because the Steelers appear to be seriously pondering the idea of including all four of their quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, however, Howard might not be in danger of losing his spot even if he is well on his way to losing his battle with Rudolph for the No. 2 role.

Drew Allar has also been the more impressive of the team's two young quarterbacks, though, and Howard would surely benefit from a bounce-back outing in Buffalo to help steer him in the right direction and build up some confidence heading into the regular season.

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