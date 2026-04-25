Steelers Ready to Move On From Veteran QB

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added Drew Allar to their roster in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Immediately, everyone started thinking about the competition between him and second-year passer Will Howard, but there's another name that's likely in trouble because of the selection.

Last offseason, the Steelers signed Mason Rudolph to a two-year deal, making him the veteran backup who would start if Aaron Rodgers did not sign. This offseason, the team has made it very clear that Will Howard is the starter if Rodgers doesn't show up, and now maybe Drew Allar is a name to watch as well.

As for Rudolph, his time in Pittsburgh is now numbered.

Unless Howard or Allar are so bad in minicamp and OTAs that the Steelers need to protect themselves, it's hard to imagine they won't field trade calls for Rudolph throughout the summer. And if no one makes an offer then, they'll head into training camp with the assumption that Rudolph will either be dealt before the regular season or released during cuts.

They'll hope Howard proves to be everything Mike McCarthy has talked him up to being, and that Allar shows immediate upside as a rookie. As long as that happens - or really as long as one of those two things happens - Rudolph no longer has a place on the depth chart.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) throws a pass during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

What Would Steelers Receive in Mason Rudolph Trade?

The big question for the Steelers now is what they would get in exchange for Rudolph. The 30-year-old has started 19 games in his career, holding a 9-9-1 record with the Steelers and Tennessee Titans, throwing for 4,925 yards, 30 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

Last season, he played in five games with one start, throwing for 310 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He lost his only start of the season.

Most likely, the Steelers aren't looking for anything more than a late-round draft pick. If they can pull off a fifth or sixth-round pick for Rudolph, they'll be satisfied. At this point in his career, he's a backup, and they have two backups they'd like to make work, leaving him as the odd man out and them with no leverage to push for a better trade.

A deal can happen anytime from here through the end of the offseason. Even during the 2026 NFL Draft, moving Rudolph is on the table for the Steelers. And at some point, chances are Rudolph is no longer on the team.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!