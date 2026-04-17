Will Howard Has Another Fan on Steelers Coaching Staff

Though a lot has been made about Aaron Rodgers' potential return and the possibility of selecting a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, Will Howard has continued to make waves inside the Pittsburgh Steelers' building.

Speaking with reporters a little less than a week before Day 1 of the draft, new offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio spoke glowingly about what he's seen from Howard across their time working together so far.

"I really enjoy Will," Angelichio said. "He's got a great personality, he's been impressive in the quarterback room. Obviously we haven't gone out on the grass with him, but his ability to communicate, articulate, pick up the scheme, like with the all the guys and [Mason Rudolph], it's been really impressive."

Mike McCarthy's Prior Comments on Howard

Angelichio, who was Mike McCarthy's tight ends coach with the Green Bay Packers from 2016 to the end of his tenure there in 2018, joins the Steelers' head coach as a rather staunch advocate of Howard.

McCarthy spared no time talking up Howard either, saying that he is "really excited" about the 2025 sixth-rounder and that he's "anxious to work with him" during his introductory press conference back in January.

Then, at the annual league meetings, McCarthy stated that Howard is "a real prospect as a starting quarterback" as well as the fact that "there's a lot to work with".

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Can Howard Become the Steelers' Franchise QB?

The odds aren't exactly in Howard's favor to ever become a long-term starting quarterback in the NFL. As a Day 3 pick whose rookie year was derailed by a freak hand injury he suffered on a center exchange in training camp, barring him from taking any game reps in the preseason before not appearing in a regular season contest, it'll be an uphill battle for the 24-year-old to carve out that sort of role.

What's working in Howard's favor, though, is the amount of belief Pittsburgh's coaching staff appears to have in him. That won't matter a ton unless he can perform at a high level throughout the offseason program and into the preseason, but he at least has a good amount of ground to stand on at the moment.

The clock might be ticking for Howard in terms of proving himself as a starter for the Steelers, though. If Rodgers re-signs with the team, that means he's all but certain to not take any meaningful snaps for a second-consecutive season.

With Pittsburgh likely to profile as one of the more quarterback-needy teams once the 2027 NFL Draft comes around, Howard has to take full advantage of the goodwill he has built up to this point and show that he's the right option for the team moving forward.

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