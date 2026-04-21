Will Howard Making Strong Impression at Steelers Minicamp

With Aaron Rodgers not in the building and on the roster at the moment, Will Howard has made the most of his opportunity over the first few days of minicamp for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While speaking with reporters, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy praised Howard for his work thus far while also saying that both he and Mason Rudolph were better on the second day of minicamp as opposed to the first.

"I think he's done a really good job... I think the level of conditioning and preparation, I know just meeting with him in January, compared to today, he's had a really good offseason before the offseason. He's in much better shape. I've been very impressed with his movement skills. We're just two days into the footwork drills, which we've been allowed to do the last two days, and I've been impressed."

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Howard Must Continue Taking Advantage of Opportunity

Depending on when Rodgers makes his decision, which is ultimately expected to lead him back to Pittsburgh for a second-straight season with the team, Howard may not have a ton of first-team reps coming his way.

If Rodgers re-signs with the Steelers by the time OTAs begin on May 18 and is participating shortly after, Howard will only have the final day or so of minicamp on April 22 to prove himself with the rest of the starters.

Since Mason Rudolph has been splitting reps with him as well, Howard's audition isn't going to be extensive in terms of what he can bring to the table as a No. 1 quarterback.

Because he lost out on plenty of valuable looks in practice and the preseason as a rookie due to a freak injury, Howard is still very much getting his feet under him when it comes to learning how to play the position at the NFL level.

He's already excelled at creating a strong first impression with McCarthy and the rest of Pittsburgh's new coaching staff, which is an important first step, and now that's translating to the practice field in minicamp.

That's all to say that Howard has not squandered his chance to throw his hat into the ring as a starting option somewhere down the line for the Steelers, even if it's not in 2026.

As long as he continues to show tangible progress as the offseason program moves along, the arrow should point up for Howard in what is shaping up to essentially be another redshirt year for him to begin his career.

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