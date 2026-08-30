Steelers Release Veteran LB, Saving $4 Million in Cap Space

PITTSBURGH — One of the more surprising moves from the Pittsburgh Steelers as they moved through the final parts of training camp was the signing of free agent linebacker Elandon Roberts.

The Steelers signed the veteran linebacker to a one-year deal to return the franchise where he started for two seasons previously. Add in the return of another veteran, Cole Holcomb, plus the leap from second-year player Carson Bruener, and the linebacker room was due for a big change.

That change came when the organization released veteran linebacker Malik Harrison. He spent one season in Pittsburgh after signing as a free agent last offseason. He played in 11 games and made a total of 41 tackles during his tenure with the franchise.

Why Did Steelers Release Harrison?

The big reason why Harrison lost his job in Pittsburgh comes down to special teams. Last year, Harrison never found a meaningful role with the special teams unit. Instead, Holcomb became a top contributor. While Harrison outsnapped Holcomb on defense, Holcomb edged him out in special teams snaps. Similarly, Bruener became an ace special teams player as a rookie. Entering his second season, it's impressive how much his game has seemingly rounded out.

The reality is that the Steelers need their third linebacker to be a top special teams player. Harrison has shown some strength in stopping the run, but he’s not a strong open field tackler and his quickness is a liability. Head coach Mike McCarthy repeatedly stressed the need for versatility ove training camp, and sadly, Harrison did not provide the needed versatility to keep his roster spot.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Malik Harrison (50) tackles Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What This Means for Steelers

The Steelers have had their linebacker group set for the majority of the preseason. Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson headline the position, followed by Roberts and Bruener.

Unlike last year, when depth was a huge issue, the inside linebacker room is in a much better position. They have multiple players with starting experience, and that should allow defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to properly execute a rotation of players at the position.

It's an exciting development for Pittsburgh, as they try to bring their defense back into an elite form.

What's Next for Harrison

For Harrison, this is the reality of the NFL. Now, he gets the chance to sign with another NFL team and hope that he is able to make good on the next opportunity. With plenty of experience in the league, there is a strong chance that he lands somewhere else, and the Steelers will hope they didn't make the wrong choice on the veteran linebacker.

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