Mike McCarthy Crushes Steelers, Saint Vincent Rumors

As the Pittsburgh Steelers break camp, head coach Mike McCarthy is already looking forward to making his way back to Saint Vincent College down the line.

While speaking with reporters before the Steelers head back to the South Side, McCarthy shared his disappointment with the fact that the team's stay in Latrobe has come to an end.

“In some ways disappointed to leave here because this is such a great environment for us to train in,” McCarthy said. “It’s disappointing, probably for the fans just because those are our best practices when everybody's out there.”

McCarthy also isn't letting the amount of rain and inclement weather this summer jade his view on Saint Vincent College.

"I was talking to [general manager] Omar [Khan] and I said, 'You know, I'm actually looking forward to next year,'" McCarthy said. "I'm gonna enjoy training camp next year... as far as the support staff, facilities, St. Vincent's, just as a whole, is an A+. I really think this is not only a special place, but this is a great place to train the football team, you know, just the whole environment.”

McCarthy even went so far as to say that he'd be interested in spending more time in Latrobe next year, which may not exactly be a popular opinion among the players.

"Players might not want to hear this, but we'll see if we can stay longer next year," McCarthy said.

Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to throw a pass as Will Howard (18) watches during a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Real Benefits to Spending Training Camp in Latrobe

Spending a couple of weeks in a dorm for training camp hasdrawn the ire of some Steelers players over the years.

While that's understandable, especially when they live away from their families while on campus at Saint Vincent, there are some positives that come with it, especially from the perspective of McCarthy and the coaching staff.

Apart from the facilities and fan support, both of which McCarthy pointed out, there are plentiful opportunities for the team to build chemistry and get to know one another better in that type of environment.

The new indoor facility, which opened this year, also allows Pittsburgh to get some work in when the weather isn't in its favor.

The Steelers are one of only a select few teams that practice away from their usual facility for training camp. While there are some drawbacks, the pros seem to outweigh the cons in the organization's mind, and there aren't any plans to leave Latrobe for the time being.

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