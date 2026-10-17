Steelers Get Relief With Good DK Metcalf News

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the unluckiest teams in the NFL this season. One injury after another has piled up through the first five weeks, and no position has been more affected than wide receiver.

The Steelers enter their Week 6 contest without two of their top three pass-catchers. Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson are already dealing with ailments that will keep each out for multiple weeks. Special teams ace Ben Skowronek has also battled injuries all season long.

The latest blow came when star receiver DK Metcalf was listed as questionable for the Week 6 matchup. After popping up on the team's final injury report before traveling to Tampa, Metcalf was listed as questionable due to an illness.

Thankfully, those worries didn't last long. Just as quickly as he landed on the injury report, he's back off of it, as the Steelers shared that Metcalf would indeed play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The #Steelers have added TE Pat Freiermuth (calf) to the injury report and is questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay. Additionally, WR DK Metcalf (illness) has been removed from the injury report and will not have an injury designation as he is expected to play Sunday. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 17, 2026

What This Means for Steelers

The Steelers could not afford to lose another receiver moving forward. Already depleted of talent and depth, the organization is exercising their last resort options for Week 6. Multiple members from the practice squad are expected to play, leaving the offense with very few playmakers to depend on.

Metcalf changes the landscape of the Steelers' offense. Already relying heavily on running back Jaylen Warren, the Steelers will not be as one-dimensional against the Buccaneers as long as Metcalf is on the field.

His ability to stretch the defense and create big plays individually is cause for concern. And even when he doesn't put up big numbers on the score sheet, he's able to help the offense succeed. As he battles an illness, he still can have a positive impact on the offense.

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) carries the ball in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Other WRs Will Step Up?

A ton of focus in this Week 6 game is on rookie Germie Bernard. As his opportunities have increased, so too has his production. In Week 5, he registered his first 80-yard game against the Indianapolis Colts, but now the Steelers need even more.

With focus on Metcalf, Bernard can solidify the trust the Steelers have in him and that he's ready to make an impact right now.

The Steelers will also look to their practice squad to fill the void. Brandon Smith will once again be active in Week 6, and after an impressive training camp and preseason with the Steelers, the veteran wide receiver is hopeful that will translate to the field on game day.

Thankfully, those issues can take a backseat because their top pass-catcher will be out there for Weel 6.

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