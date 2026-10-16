No One Knows What Steelers Trade Deadline Plans Are

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have several needs across their roster. So, that means they will be aggressive buyers before this year's NFL trade deadline, right?

Well, that might be the case for the Steelers, depending on which beat writer you subscribe to. If you are an ardent believer in long-time insider Gerry Dulac, that feels like a stretch. In his recent mailbag article for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he shot down the idea of a trade, barring more significant injuries.

But if you are a Mark Kaboly fan, you're now expecting the exact opposite. Via an update on his X account, he shared that sources indicated to him that the Steelers are very interested in upgrading with a trade.

Getting strong indications that the Steelers are going to be active heading into the NFL trade deadline set for Nov. 10 — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) October 15, 2026

So, which is it? Are the Steelers on the prowl or are they standing pat? The answer is more complicated than you think.

Steelers Looking for Improvements Everywhere at WR

The short answer is that the Steelers are constantly trying to upgrade; it's just that their approach is hardly what you would expect. The team has already been active in trying to improve their roster. They added two veteran defensive backs via other organizations' practice squads, bringing in Sean Murphy-Bunting and Terrell Smith recently to bolster their depth.

That's the likeliest route this team will take when addressing their biggest issue currently: wide receiver. Down three players from their active roster, the offense needs a boost. This is where the varying opinions diverge.

The reality, however, is that the Steelers are extremely unlikely to give up the draft capital they just acquired or previously stockpiled on immediate wide receiver help. Despite sources indicating to Kaboly that the Steelers are shopping, don't buy the rumors that they are shopping for big-time names.

Instead, the focus should be on veteran names on practice squads, just like they did at cornerback. Names like K.J. Osbsorn, Mecole Hardman, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Jalin Hyatt, Scotty Miller, Trey Palmer and Xavier Gipson make much more sense and fit the profile of their previous acquisitions.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Scotty Miller (13) breaks a tackle attempt by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Josh Newton (28) in the second quarter of the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 16, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Don't Rule Out a Defensive Trade, However

Where I really expect a trade to occur for the Steelers is on the defensive side of the ball. The Steelers can probably get a temporary replacement at wide receiver by poaching a practice squad or signing one of the few NFL-caliber receivers available in free agency, but they cannot upgrade their defensive inefficiencies the same way.

Instead, the Steelers need a true upgrade outside of the organization at several positions. The first one still might be cornerback, unless Murphy-Bunting becomes that dependable outside presence. The second is safety, which continues to hamper their secondary. The third is inside linebacker, as the entire depth chart has underwhelmed to start the season.

If a trade is happening, it's on the defensive side of the ball.

But that's only if a deal gets done. And depending on who you trust and what you read, you will come away with various answers on the subject.

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