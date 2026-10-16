Steelers WR Depth Gets Even Worse With DK Metcalf News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were delivered another potential blow at wide receiver.

On their final injury report ahead of a Week 6 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, DK Metcalf was listed as questionable to play with an illness.

Though it's an illness rather than an injury, which is positive news long-term, it's yet another instance of a receiver dealing with some type of hinderance.

Metcalf was not listed on either of the first two injury reports of the week before registering as a non-participant on October 16.

On the season so far, he has recorded 225 yards and a touchdown across 19 receptions.

Pittsburgh is already down three receivers for its bout with Tampa Bay. Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) was placed on the reserve/injured list, meaning the earliest he can return after missing the minimum of four games while on IR is in Week 10 following the team's Week 9 bye.

Roman Wilson (finger) and Ben Skowronek (calf) have also been ruled out vs. the Buccaneers after suffering their respective injuries in the first half of the Steelers' Week 5 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Now, Pittsburgh will take a wait-and-see approach with Metcalf before kicking off against Tampa Bay and hope that it doesn't lose another receiver for that contest.

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) stiff arms Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) in the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Happens if Metcalf Can't Play vs. Bucs?

Given that the Steelers' wide receiver depth was already going to be tested in a major way this week, Metcalf's status now being up in the air is quite the negative development.

There's clearly still a chance that he ends up suiting up and playing at Raymond James Stadium against Tampa Bay, but in a scenario where he doesn't, Pittsburgh is going to have to get creative.

Germie Bernard would temporarily take over as the No. 1 option at the position, and he showed that he's capable of handling those duties at least in the short-term following a six-catch, 80-yard outing vs. Indianapolis.

Kaden Wetjen is the only other receiver on the 53-man roster beyond Metcalf and Bernard, though there's not a ton to suggest that head coach Mike McCarthy is comfortable throwing the fourth-round rookie out on the field on offense yet.

“Well, he’s hasn’t gotten a lot of work as far as our primary game plan and things like that, but he’s developing. He’s out here every day working, so as far as how we use him so forth, we’ll let the games dictate that,” McCarthy said this week.

As such, the Steelers will likely run more 12 personnel than originally expected if Metcalf doesn't play while relying on a player or two coming up from the practice squad, which could include Brandon Smith, Brandon Johnson and/or Isaiah Hodgins, in addition to potentially making another roster move.

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