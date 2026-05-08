Steelers Reveal Jersey Numbers for Rookie Class

As rookie minicamp gets set to commence, the Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the jersey numbers for each member of their 2026 draft class, which are as follows:

OT Max Iheanachor: No 71

WR Germie Bernard: No. 17

QB Drew Allar: No. 16

CB Daylen Everette: No. 23

OG Gennings Dunker: No. 73

WR/KR Kaden Wetjen: No. 42

TE/FB Riley Nowakowski: No. 37

DT Gabriel Rubio: No. 96

S Robert Spears-Jennings: No. 28

WR/RB Eli Heidenreich: No. 29

The Steelers' rookie minicamp will run through the end of the weekend on May 10, and the class will reconvene with the rest of the roster for the beginning of OTAs on May 18.

How Pittsburgh's Rookie Class Could Make an Impact

Iheanachor, who Pittsburgh selected in the first round at No. 21 overall after the Philadelphia Eagles traded up in front of them to select wide receiver Makai Lemon, has all the potential in the world and could grow into the team's right tackle of the future.

The Arizona State product has rare athletic traits for the position, though he might not see the field at the start of the regular season as he continues refining his technique and adjusting to the pace of the NFL.

Bernard, whom the Steelers traded up from No. 53 to No. 47 in the second round to grab, has inside-out versatility and is a well-rounded receiver with strong hands who should make his mark at all levels of the field as one of the top targets in the team's offense from Day 1.

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) stands on the field during a warmup prior to the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Allar is unlikely to earn any regular season reps as a rookie, especially with Aaron Rodgers set to return to Pittsburgh. The third-rounder has loads of arm talent and great size for the quarterback position, but everything else is a work in progress.

Everette might struggle to find consistent reps once the regular season arrives given the Steelers' depth at cornerback, but he has the blend of size, speed and length that could help him grow into an impact starter down the line.

Dunker is set to move from right tackle to the interior of the offensive line for Pittsburgh, and he could very well end up winning the left guard job over Spencer Anderson and Brock Hoffman this year.

Wetjen doesn't offer much on the offensive side of the ball beyond being a home run threat on designed touches, but he will immediately become one of the more dangerous kick/punt returners in the league as a rookie.

Nowakowski is slated to take over Connor Heyward's role as an H-back for the Steelers, and Heidenreich could garner some limited reps as a slot receiver if he ends up making the 53-man roster.

Rubio has the tools to become a rotational run defender, though he's coming off an elbow injury and is also in danger of missing the 53-man roster, while Spears-Jennings is a speedy depth safety whose main role as a rookie will come on special teams if he cracks the roster.

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