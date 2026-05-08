Steelers QB Depth Chart With Aaron Rodgers: Will Howard's New Role

With an Aaron Rodgers reunion appearing imminent, the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback situation for 2026 has finally come into full view.

Rodgers is set to visit the Steelers this weekend before OTAs begin on May 18, and the hope is that the two sides hammer out a deal that would officially get him in the building after a months-long saga.

The 42-year-old's spot atop Pittsburgh's depth chart won't be challenged, but how the rest of the room shakes out is largely dependent on how the summer shakes out.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Starter: Aaron Rodgers

As mentioned above, there's no world in which Rodgers isn't the Week 1 starter for the Steelers barring an injury. Additionally, it's incredibly unlikely the four-time MVP will be at risk of losing his role unless the wheels fall completely off the team's season.

Rodgers led Pittsburgh to a 10-7 campaign and AFC North title in 2025 while throwing for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. It's hard to imagine him improving in what's probably the final season of his Hall of Fame career, but perhaps a reunion with head coach Mike McCarthy could reignite him.

The Steelers are not a Super Bowl contender with Rodgers behind center, but they should contend for a playoff spot at the least.

Backup: Will Howard

Rodgers took Howard under his wing during the latter's rookie year, and the pair is primed to work closely together once again in 2026.

Howard had emerged as the leader in the clubhouse to take over the starting duties if Rodgers didn't re-sign with Pittsburgh, but he'll now have to wait his turn until 2027, if he even gets that chance at all.

The Steelers owe it to themselves to figure out what they have in Howard, a former sixth-round pick and national champion. A large chunk of his first year in the NFL was wiped out due to a hand injury he suffered during training camp, making him an unknown commodity, but his blend of size, mobility, arm talent and pocket presence should help him earn the backup job over the coming months.

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

No. 3 QB: Drew Allar

Of the two young signal callers on Pittsburgh's roster, it's Allar that carries the most upside over Howard due to his rocket of an arm and 6-foot-5 frame.

The issue, though, is just about everything else. Allar's mechanics are all out of sorts, and he's currently lagging behind in terms of his ability to see the field and read defenses.

The third-round pick was hand-picked by McCarthy and company, however, and there won't be any pressure on him as a rookie now that Rodgers is closing in on rejoining the Steelers.

Allar is obviously in no danger of missing the 53-man roster, and he should settle in as the No. 3 quarterback this upcoming season as he continues developing.

No. 4 QB/Likely to Be Left Off Roster: Mason Rudolph

Rudolph has proven himself to be a capable veteran backup who can steer the ship and prevent the offense from collapsing if he has to start a game or two here and there.

He's entering the final season of his two-year, $7.5 million deal that he signed to return to the Steelers from the Tennessee Titans last March, and with two prospects on the roster alongside Rodgers, Rudolph simply doesn't have much of a chance to make the 53-man roster.

The only scenario where he could hold down the backup job is if Howard disappoints and is released, but that doesn't seem like a particularly probable outcome.

Rudolph should still see some second-team reps early in OTAs and training camp, but he's now the clear odd man out in Pittsburgh's quarterback room.

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