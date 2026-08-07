Steelers Rookie RB Finally Making Case for Roster

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers gave us a first glimpse at their special teams plans as they donned pads during the second week of training camp. New head coach Mike McCarthy is a detailed and meticulous man, and that is abundantly clear by the way he runs his camp.

It's also made evaluating the Steelers quite the task so far. The team is using a ton of different personnel combinations and working with a limited set of plays and formations. The team didn't even debut their first-team special teams units until the second day of padded practice, when they finally worked through kick returns.

Leading the return team were recent draft picks Kaden Wetjen and Eli Heidenreich, who worked as the first-team kick returners. It was huge to see for two reasons. The first is that it showed off just why Wetjen was brought in to Pittsburgh. The second was that it made Heidenreich's path to the 53-man roster perfectly clear.

Giving the Steelers More Across all Situations

One thing Coach McCarthy frequently emphasizes is the need for versatility and depth. He discussed it again recently, this time regarding his running backs. With Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle leading the depth chart, McCarthy has two guys he can filter between on any given down or situation.

He has the same demands of players lower on the depth chart, players like Heidenreich. If you are going to be the third or fourth back on the roster, you better be able to pitch in consistently on special teams as well.

Before Heidenreich was out there with the first-team kick returners, he hadn't been given the chance to meet the demands from McCarthy and his staff. Now, suddenly, they have a rookie who can be a dangerous weapon returning kicks and give the team a change of pace back behind Dowdle and Warren.

Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) participates in a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wetjen's Athleticism Breaking Through

Training camp is a difficult place to stand out for a kick and punt returner, but putting the pads on has unlocked something in Kaden Wetjen. His selection in the fourth round was curious, to say the least, but when the ball is in his hands, it's easy to see what McCarthy loves about the former Iowa standout.

Wetjen is the embodiment of agility. He cuts with purpose and on a dime, and he leaves defenders in the dust every play. It's been just a few days of padded practice, but Wetjen's speed is translating seamlessly to the NFL.

With Wetjen and Heidenreich finally making some plays and getting opportunities, their potential is shining through. More importantly for Heidenreich, he's finally making his case for the 53-man roster.

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