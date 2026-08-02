Steelers RB Order Starting to Show Itself

PITTSBURGH -- The one constant under new Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy is how different things are. From the way they practice to the way training camp is set up to the outlook on the roster, the Steelers have undergone a sweeping change with McCarthy running the show.

One way that's already stood out is learning how McCarthy sees this Steelers team. Unlike the previous staff, there have already been multiple players receiving expanded roles compared to 2025, while others appear to be on the outside looking in for this year's 53-man roster.

This is best exemplified in the running back depth. Entering camp, the expectation was that Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle would work equally in the number one role. But through the first week of camp, it's clear that Dowdle is the lead back. From top to bottom, the running back room is going to look vastly different when the 2026 regular season begins.

Steelers' RB Depth Chart Solidifying

It's hard to read too much into what McCarthy and his staff are doing just four days into training camp. They’ve mixed and matched across every position, but there have been a few developments that appear to be more than coincidence. The biggest is at running back and Dowdle being at the top of the chart.

In nearly every 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 team drill, Dowdle is the first running back on the field with the first-team offense. That’s been the trend for four straight days of camp, so how long can it be considered an experiment before it’s the way the Steelers are operating?

And don’t just take my word for it, it’s being noticed by other members of the beat. Steelers On SI publisher Noah Strackbein also noted the disparity in snap count favoring Dowdle and Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reporter Chris Adamski made a similar comment via his X account after a recent practice.

Now 4 practices into camp, a couple of offensive depth chart declarations seem clear:



-Rico Dowdle is RB1 over Jaylen Warren

-Roman Wilson is WR3 (well ahead of Germie Bernard)



((*-if we take first-team practice reps to be an indication)) — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 1, 2026

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What This Means for Rest of RB Room

If Dowdle is the number one back, it creates an intriguing question: what does that mean for Jaylen Warren?

Warren was one half of the top tandem last season, and it was the best offensive season of his NFL career. He recorded over 1,200 all-purpose yards and was the team’s unquestioned top pass blocking option out of the backfield.

With Dowdle assuming the bulk of the carries and being the featured option in passing situations, it doesn’t leave a ton of reps for Warren, or anyone else below him on the depth chart.

It’s hard to criticize McCarthy’s preference for Dowdle, but it leaves a lot to be figured out. The potential strength of the running back room comes from the depth, specifically from having two starters on the roster. But if Warren is relegated to a backup role, he might not be able to make enough of an impact on the offense.

It’s a dangerous game, McCarthy is playing. The Steelers have to trust the process, however, as their offensively-minded head coach has a new vision for this organization in 2026.

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