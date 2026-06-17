Steelers' Rookie Lineman Has Best Shot for Starting Role

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted two offensive linemen with extremely high potential when they selected Max Iheanachor in the first round and followed that up by taking Gennings Dunker in the third.

With those two additions, the Steelers continued their investment in the offensive line with the endgoal of having the best unit in the NFL when their new franchise quarterback takes the reigns. So far, so good for the organizational plans.

While the franchise intends to let their rookie linemen spend their first NFL campaigns learning, there's a strong chance one or both could be thrust into action sooner than expected. That's especially true when you look at the tackle situation, and it could lead to Iheanachor starting a ton of games as a rookie.

Why Steelers Will Turn to Iheanachor

Let's start with the most obvious reason. The Steelers selected Iheanachor with the 21st overall pick in the most recent draft. That means, simply, the organization sees big things in his future. The team has been relentless in their pursuit of anchors for their offensive line, failing with recent first round picks like Broderick Jones while hitting home runs with picks like Troy Fautanu.

The thing that Iheanachor has more than perhaps any other linemen in the 2026 class is his physical athleticism. For someone who is 6'6" and over 320 pounds, he moves with a swiftness and decisiveness that is notable. His quick feet and long reach are qualities that make him a future Pro Bowl tackle on the right side.

That long reach and quickness might be what gets Iheanachor a shot sooner than later. Currently, the plan is for Dylan Cook to start at right tackle. In a limited sample size, Cook was a strong pass and run blocker while playing on the left side. It stands to reason, then, that he will bring that same consistency to the right side.

There is no certainty in that, however. Cook has been a practice squad player and backup for the entirety of his career. And while his perserverance is commendable, he's also still trying to prove himself as a full-time NFL tackle.

If he struggles, the Steelers have a backup option that will likely be better just waiting in the wings. The rope will be short for Cook as Iheanachor keeps improving day-by-day.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor is selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers as the number 21 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Why Dunker Will Have to Wait

While Iheanachor has a path to starting in 2026, that road is far longer and filled with obstacles for Dunker. The biggest hurdle is the incumbent starter, Spencer Anderson. Anderson has been a loyal soldier since the Steelers took him in the seventh round of the 2023 draft. He's played swing tackle, been a backup and transitioned into a spot starter last season.

This year, he's ready to take another tangible step and secure a starting guard position. The interior of the offensive line is set to be a huge strength for Pittsburgh, and that's largely due to the addition of Anderson alongside Mason McCormick and Zach Frazier.

That means Dunker will do a lot of watching in 2026, but that's a great thing for the young guard. He will get his shot down the line, but for now, he can learn and bide his time while Iheanachor makes the first starts of his NFL career.

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